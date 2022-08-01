New Delhi : The Pilot Scheme of Nagar Van Yojana (NVY) envisages developing 400 Nagar Vans and 200 Nagar Vatikas in the country during the period of 2020-21 to 2024-25 with an objective to significantly enhance the tree outside forests and green cover, enhancement of biodiversity and ecological benefits to the urban and peri-urban areas apart from improving quality of life of city dwellers. The total estimated cost of Nagar Van Yojana is Rs.895 crore for the period of 2020-21 to 2024-25 for implementation from the National Funds under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). A total of 173 projects have been sanctioned till 2021-22in 26 States including Andhra Pradesh. The State-wise details of Nagar Van projects sanctioned under Nagar Van scheme are given in Annexure. Various greening activities undertaken through Nagar Van Yojana along with other Afforestation efforts are envisaged for improving the green cover in the country.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

******

HS/PD

Annexure

State-wise details of projects sanctioned under Nagar Van Yojana (2020-21 & 2021-22)

Sl.No.

Name of State/UT

No. of Approved Proposals

Approved Total Cost (Rs. In lakhs)

Funds Released (Rs. In lakhs)

1

Madhya Pradesh

11

1,758.46

1,230.92

2

Maharashtra

6

449.88

314.92

3

Tamil Nadu

5

847.30

593.11

4

Goa

1

205.30

143.71

5

Nagaland

3

184.70

129.29

6

West Bengal

2

145.80

102.06

7

Andhra Pradesh

2

167.72

117.40

8

Gujarat

4

425.00

297.50

9

Himachal Pradesh

2

237.80

166.46

10

Mizoram

2

405.80

284.06

11

Punjab

4

374.40

262.08

12

Tripura

4

504.80

353.36

13

Jharkhand

4

463.20

324.24

14

Chhattisgarh

7

1,186.82

830.77

15

Assam

3

242.30

169.61

16

Jammu & Kashmir

2

197.80

138.46

17

Haryana

5

641.46

449.02

18

Manipur

1

205.30

143.71

19

Uttarakhand

4

446.30

312.41

20

Rajasthan

5

501.50

351.05

21

Bihar

2

261.28

244.49

22

Karnataka

3

509.10

356.37

23

Odisha

40

2,905.95

2,034.17

24

Uttar Pradesh

25

2,811.85

1,968.30

25

Kerala

25

1,507.54

1,055.28

26

Andaman & Nicobar

1

80.50

56.35

Total

173

17,667.86

12,429.09