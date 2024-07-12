Pidilite’s Haisha Paints Honours and Celebrates Odisha’s Artistic Heritage at Annual Jagannath Rath Yatra

Bhubaneshwar/Puri: Haisha Paints, proudly participated in the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra to honour Odisha’s rich artistic traditions. Haisha Paints are a range of Paints by Pidilite Industries, the makers of prominent brands Fevicol and Dr. Fixit.

Haisha Paints set up a vibrant stall at the Rath Yatra, capturing the attention of countless devotees. The highlight of the stall was a thumb-stamping activity that enables devotees to support the cause of arts and artisans of Odisha: for every thumb stamp by devotees, Haisha Paints will donate to the NGO ‘Dedicated to People Organization,’ which trains the artisans of Raghurajpur in Pattachitra arts.

At the event, Haisha Paints announced the launch of its new colour book that highlights distinct art forms of Odisha, such as Pattachitra, Chandua, Paper Mache, and Bandhakala. The book presents a selection of colours inspired by Odisha’s collective heritage and proudly captures its essence.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Salil Dalal, Chief Business Officer, Construction Chemicals, Haisha Paints, Pidilite Industries, said, “We at Pidilite Industries are honoured to be a part of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, a festival that celebrates the spirit and cultural richness of Odisha. Throughout the festivities, our participation was designed to engage and meaningfully contribute to the community. The overwhelming participation and enthusiasm from the devotees have been truly heartwarming. We look forward to continuing our efforts to support and celebrate the vibrant colourful heritage of this region.”

In addition to the thumb-stamping activity, Haisha Paints organized a ‘Spin the Wheel’ game, where participants could win various merchandise items such as tote bags, keychains, and hand fans. Participants in the thumb-stamping activity could also nominate themselves for a lucky draw. On the final day, a winner was announced to receive exclusive gift vouchers on Haisha Paints’ products.

Haisha Paints’ participation in the Jagannath Rath Yatra not only celebrated the festival but also reinforced the company’s commitment to engaging with and giving back to the community, all while preserving and promoting Odisha’s rich cultural heritage.