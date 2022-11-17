Piaggio Vehicles launches Apé Auto Classic with the trusted 435cc mechanical engine

Vijayawada : Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles today launched Apé Auto Classic in presence of Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. and Mr. Saju Nair, EVP and Head Domestic Business CV (ICE) & Retail Finance, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

The Apé Auto Classic has trusted 435cc air-cooled mechanical diesel engine with the pulley assist system. The auto comes with best-in-class mileage, high working efficiency, and low-cost of maintenance. It has a 10-liter fuel tank capacity making it best for last-mile mobility. It also comes equipped with the pulley assist system, which makes it easy for customers to start the vehicle in challenging circumstances. With 42 months of super warranty, easy servicing, and affordable spare parts, the vehicle gives the owner a hassle-free ownership experience.

The Apé Auto Classic comes with the superior build quality, a stylish modern dashboard, and an eye-catching presence. The auto has a spacious driver cabin and ample luggage space to make every journey a comfortable one.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. Said, “We are thrilled to announce the comeback of Apé Auto Classic, our one of the top-selling three-wheelers from the Piaggio’s Apé range of vehicles. Based on extensive customer feedback, we have launched an enhanced Apé Auto Classic as our endeavour to provide excellent power-packed performing vehicle. We are confident that this product will gain momentum in increasing the employment generation for our customers and will further propel the growth of Piaggio along with its stakeholders to achieve the best-in-class last mile connectivity solutions.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saju Nair, EVP and Head Domestic Business CV (ICE) & Retail Finance, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, “Apé Auto Classic is trusted by over 30 lakhs customers, and we are glad to bring back one of our flagship products. The Apé Auto Classic is the same trustworthy auto with 435cc mechanical engine which was extremely popular with the customers. The product was well established, well accepted and the highest selling product in the region of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Therefore, based on the strong need expressed by our customers to have this winning product back, we have reintroduced the model with upgraded improvements to comply with latest regulatory norms, while maintaining its original appeal and functionality.”

The Apé Auto Classic will be launched at a Special Introductory Price of ₹ 2,88,722 and will be available at all Piaggio dealerships in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.