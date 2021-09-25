Piaggio Vehicles inaugurates Tamil Nadu’s first-of-its-kind exclusive Electric Vehicle (EV) dealership/showroom in Chennai

Chennai : Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, European leader of the 2Wheeler sector and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles inaugurated its first EV experience centre, Rheo Automobiles in Chennai. The dealership was inaugurated by Mr. MA Subramanium, Honorable Minister for Medical and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu, & Mr. Aravind Ramesh, Member of Legislative Assembly, Sholinganallur. Also, present on the occasion were Mr. N Divakar Reddy, Zonal Manager Sales, Piaggio & N Padmakumar, Regional Manager Sales, Piaggio Vehicles.

This experience centre will allow customers to access Piaggio’s entire range of electric vehicles. Piaggio had recently launched their FX range (fixed battery) of electric vehicles in both cargo and passenger segments. These new products will be available at the new Chennai outlet.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. MA Subramanium, Honorable Minister for Medical and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be here today to inaugurate TN’s first of its kind EV Experience centre of Piaggio vehicles pvt. Ltd. With the TN government’s focus on eco-friendly technologies, EV vehicles are going to be of extreme importance in the future. Our EV policy is drawn in order to facilitate multi fold increase in production and infrastructure development of Electric Vehicles. We are very happy that Piaggio Vehicles is moving in that direction of realizing the TN government’s dream of making EVs the go to vehicles for customers in the last mile segment.

Mr. Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are happy to open our first EV exclusive showroom in Tamilnadu at Chennai. At Piaggio, our core philosophy is to provide path-breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment and we are committed to provide best in class offerings to our customers. Chennai being a big metro & a major business hub, inter-city transportation business is one of the major economic drivers. Our new range of electric vehicles will definitely help in increasing the earnability due to its low cost of operation & superior range. The FX range will cater to the needs of our customers, protect the environment and truly revolutionize the industry with the concept of “Ape goes Electric, Chennai goes Electric. We are offering unique service solutions like class leading warranty & Free maintenance package to ensure confidence and peace of mind for our customers while shifting to EV technology. After Chennai, we further look to expand our EV presence in various other markets in TN.”

The new Ape’ E-Xtra FX is the most powerful electric cargo in the segment with 9.5 Kw power output. It comes with a proven full metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 ft. cargo deck length. It is also customizable for applications like the delivery van, garbage collector etc.

The passenger vehicle, Ape’ E-City FX is the most profitable 3 wheeler. Its superior features and comfortable ride ensures higher number of trips and best in class earnings.