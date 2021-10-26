Piaggio Vehicles inaugurates its Maharashtra’s first electric three-wheeler experience centre in Mumbai

Mumbai : Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, European leader of the 2Wheeler sector and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles inaugurated its first three-wheeler EV experience centre, AV Motors in Mumbai. The dealership was inaugurated by Member of Parliament, Mr. Gajanan Kirtikar and Mr. Sachinkumar Giri –Deputy Transport Commissioner Maharashtra.

This 1st of its kind experience centre in Maharashtra will showcase complete Apé Electrik range of vehicles including the Apé E-Xtra, the electric cargo and Apé E-City, the passenger brand.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gajanan Kirtikar, Member of Parliament said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be here today to inaugurate Maharashtra’s first Electric three-wheeler Experience centre of Piaggio vehicles Pvt. Ltd. The primary objective of Maharashtra EV Policy 2021 is to accelerate adoption of BEVs in the state so that they contribute to 10 percent of new vehicle registrations by 2025. We are doing our best to provide ease of doing business facilities to automakers like Piaggio and we are proud that Piaggio is making this high-tech vehicles in our state at their production facility in Baramati.”

Mr. Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said,” The Maharashtra State Policy 2021 envisions to achieve 25% electrification of public transport and last-mile delivery vehicles by 2025. Mumbai is not only a mega-metro but also the Financial capital of the country. It is important for players like us to provide the city with efficient and sustainable modes of transport solution. With our EV range, we aim to provide best in class products for both goods and people movement with zero carbon emissions. Apé Electrik range of vehicles are designed to provide higher earn-ability due to its low cost of operation & superior range with maximum comfort. We also have an excellent warranty & free maintenance package for 3 years which will make the customers transition to our electric range without any worry.”

The new Apé E-Xtra FX is the most powerful electric cargo in the segment with 9.5 Kw power output. It comes with a proven full metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 ft. cargo deck length. It is also customizable for applications like the delivery van, garbage collector etc.