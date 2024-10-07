Piaggio Vehicles commissions its first Motoplex dealership in Visakhapatnam

Mr. Ajay Raghuvanshi, EVP of 2-Wheeler Domestic Business at Piaggio India graces the occasion to inaugurate the Motoplex in the presence of Piaggio India leadership

Visakhapatnam : Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of the Italian auto giant Piaggio Group, renowned for its iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia range of scooters and motorcycles, is thrilled to announce the inauguration of its first Motoplex dealership in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The newly launched Motoplex – Yallop Moto will showcase and retail the complete range of products under Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi along with exclusive official merchandise and CBUs. The inauguration was graced by the chief guest Mr. Ajay Raghuvanshi, EVP of 2-Wheeler Domestic Business at Piaggio India and with Mr. Yellapu Narendra, Managing Director of Yallop Moto.

The sprawling dealership boasts a state-of-the-art showroom spanning 2,646 sq.ft. and a dedicated service workshop of 2,410 sq.ft., designed to deliver a premium customer experience that reflects the rich Italian heritage of the respective brands.

Mr. Ajay Raghuvanshi, EVP of 2-Wheeler Domestic Business at Piaggio India expressed his enthusiasm at the launch, – “Through Yallop Moto, we are excited to strengthen our connection with customers in Vishakhapatnam by providing a world-class experience with Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi. The response from Vishakhapatnam has always been overwhelming, and we are thrilled to inaugurate our first Motorplex in the city, enhancing accessibility for our customers. At Piaggio India, we continually strive to deliver high-quality products and ensure the best ownership experience for our clientele. With Yallop Moto, we are all excited to welcome new customers and give them a stellar experience.”

Sharing his views, Mr. Yellapu Narendra, Managing Director of Yallop Moto said, “I am excited to be joining hands with Piaggio India for their most premier dealership offering – the Motoplex. We are keen to showcase and retail a complete range of models from 125cc to over 1000cc for every type of customer looking to fulfil their riding dreams from the best brands available today. Vespa, Aprilia, and Moto Guzzi are marquee brands of the Piaggio Group, and we are proud to bring these close to consumers in Visakhapatnam.”

With the addition of Yallop Moto, Piaggio now boasts over 250 touchpoints for Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi across India, reaffirming its commitment to expanding its footprint in the country.