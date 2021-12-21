Piaggio rolls out the all-new Aprilia SR 160 in 100+ dealerships in Southern States of India

New Delhi: Piaggio India, the 100% subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and maker of the emblematic Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters has announced that its sensational new design for Aprilia SR Range will be available in 100+ Motoplex dealerships across Southern states of India. The redesigned Aprilia SR 160 comes with a totally new look, great style and enhanced technology delivering high performance set to be the new desired choice for its fans. Consumers can now experience the new Aprilia DNA through redesigned SR160 range. The incredible redesigned look of Aprilia range hosts 160 CC, 3 V Tech High Power FI Engine, offering performance riding experience. The all-new Aprilia SR 160 will be available at a price of INR 1,18,432/- Ex showroom Bangalore and Aprilia SR 125 priced at 1,08,533/- Ex showroom Bangalore, it can be booked for an initial amount of INR 5000/- across dealerships or through e-commerce website- https://shop.apriliaindia.com.

In line with the philosophy of continuous Evolution of Design, the new Aprilia SR 160 incorporates a new design language reflecting Italian design genesis. Inspired by the flagship superbike RSV4 design and technology, SR 160 range incorporates Global Design language, the MotoGP bike RS-GP Inspired Graphics in SR-Race, High lumen LED Headlights and Position Lights, 210 Sq CM Full Digital Multifunctional Cluster, Dual style Seats, Knuckle Guards, New Raised Rear grab, Carbon Texture components, front 220 mm hydraulic dual caliper disc brake along with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking system) and broader tubeless tyres with big 14” alloy wheels giving a great riding experience on all type of surfaces. The new SR 160 has been powered with a 160 CC BSVI 3V Tech EFI engine, with 11 PS power at 7600 RPM & torque 11.6NM at 6000 rpm, with an option of 125 CC as well.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “The journey of brand Aprilia has been quiet exciting in India. It has been our constant endeavor to provide our esteemed customers with best-in-class products and smooth ride experience. keeping the same in mind we launched the all-new Aprilia SR 160. Our SR range has been a benchmark scooter and first to offer the great engineering technology like ABS (Antilock braking system), 160 CC 3V Tech FI, High Tech and High-Performance Engine. Aprilia brings along the elegant and premium style that is complemented with distinctive design cues”.

Mr. Sudhanshu Agrawal, Head 2-Wheeler Business, Piaggio India Said, “We have seen a robust demand for our products from the Southern part of India. As a geography, this has been strategically significant market for the growth and success of our two-wheeler business as it contributes over 45 % of our overall two-wheeler sales in India. The revised SR160 will also be available in over 100 motoplexes here. Piaggio is known for delivering smart and stylish mobility products to our customers. The new Aprilia SR 160 is our latest and the most lucrative offering that offers style, updated technology and steady performance that represents true Aprilia spirit”.

The long wheelbase of 1365 mm and ground clearance of 169 mm further aids an excellent riding experience over any given surface. SR 160 is also equipped under storage capacity of 11 ltrs with USB charger, Boot light and with a fuel tank capacity of 6L. The CVT is designed for an exceptional performance reflecting characters of brand Aprilia. The multifunctional digital cluster hosts features including RPM Meter, Mileage indication, Average Speed Display, Top Speed Display, Numerical Display of Speed , Digital Fuel Indication , 2 Trip Meters , Odometer & Time display etc. The new SR 160 range will be available on White, Blue, Grey, Red and Matt Black colors.