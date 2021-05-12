Piaggio launches the Aprilia SXR 125 in India

Pune: Piaggio India today announced the launch of Aprilia SXR 125, After the most exciting launch of Aprilia SXR 160 creating a new interesting category of free spirited riders who maxify life at every moment, Piaggio India has further sensed that this distinguished consumer wants more options to choose from, The Aprilia SXR 125 is the new desired choice of delivering the Great Comfort, Style and Performance with another exciting engine option of 125 CC, consumers can now experience the Aprilia DNA through new Aprilia SXR125, The All new Aprilia SXR 125 will be available at an attractive price of INR 1,14,994/- ex showroom Pune and can be booked for an initial amount of INR 5000/- across all dealerships in India and through e-commerce website https://apriliaindia.com/.

Aprilia SXR 125 incorporates Aprilia’s latest global design language and is fitted with a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, 3 valve fuel injection clean emission engine technology, that produces peak power of 9.52 PS at 7600 RPM. To deliver the best riding experience and highest level of comfort, Aprilia SXR 125 offers bigger, longer, comfortable and ergonomic seats, crafted in art leather suede feel, detailed with special stitch pattern in grey and red threads. The sharp body lines, geometric contours and high craftsmanship reflect the dynamic premium appeal of SXR 160.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “I am very pleased and enthused today as the Aprilia SXR heads towards completing the range starting from 160 CC and now with 125 CC, The Aprilia SXR 125 is an another exciting experience at the most appealing engine category, the 125 CC, our engines offers best with 3 Valves and Clean emission Fuel injection technology offering interesting combination of riding experience and fuel utilisation, With this launch we will be able to offer the new Aprilia Experience to many followers of Aprilia who strive to Maxify Life!”

Its unique, incomparable looks are complemented with 3 coat HD body paint finish, featuring Aprilia signature graphics, paired with matt black design trims inserts along with dark chrome elements. The wrap around LED technology twin crystal head lights and eye line position lights merges with front indicator blinkers to create its unique light play; the diamond reflection wrap around LED taillights with integrated rear blinkers equally generates the much-sought new age appeal. The SXR 125 comes with a Combi Braking System (CBS) along with ventilated disk brake and twin pots calliper. Aprilia SXR 125 will be available in very attractive Glossy Red, Matt Blue, Glossy White and Matt Black colours.

Equipped with a large 210 cm sq. multifunctional all digital cluster display, the SXR 125 has a host of features such as digital speed indicator, RPM meter, mileage indicator, average speed & top speed display, digital fuel indicator etc. Customers can also opt for the Bluetooth mobile connectivity accessory which connects the user’s mobile to the scooter to explore host of connectivity features. The SXR comes with a 12V, 5.0 Ah MF battery and a fuel capacity of 7L.