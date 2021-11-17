Piaggio India launches Sensational new design for Aprilia SR 160

Pune : Piaggio India, the 100% subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and maker of the emblematic Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters today announced the launch of its sensational new design for Aprilia SR Range. The All new, completely redesigned Aprilia SR 160 is set to surprise everyone, with a totally new look, great style and enhanced technology delivering high performance set to be the new desired choice for its fans. Consumers can now experience the new Aprilia DNA through redesigned SR160 range. The incredible new redesigned look of Aprilia range hosts 160 CC, 3 V Tech High Power FI Engine, offering performance riding experience. The all-new Aprilia SR 160 will be available at a price of INR 1,17,494/- Ex showroom Pune and Aprilia SR 125 priced at 1,07,595/- Ex showroom Pune, it can be booked for an initial amount of INR 5000/- across all dealerships in India or through e-commerce website- https://shop.apriliaindia.com.

In line with the philosophy of continuous Evolution of Design, the new Aprilia SR 160 incorporates a new design language reflecting Italian design genesis. Inspired by the flagship RSV4 design and technology, SR 160 range incorporates Global Design language, RS-GP Inspired Graphics in SR-Race, High lumen LED Headlights and Position Lights, 210 Sq CM Full Digital Multifunctional Cluster, Dual style Seats, Knuckle Guards, New Raised Rear grab, Carbon Texture components, front 220 mm hydraulic dual caliper disc brake along with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking system) and broader tubeless tyres with big 14” alloy wheels giving a great riding experience on all type of surfaces. The new SR 160 has been powered with a 160 CC BSVI 3V Tech EFI engine, with 11 PS power at 7600 RPM & torque 11.6NM at 6000 rpm, with an option of 125 CC as well.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of the new Aprilia SR 160 range. Evolution of brand Aprilia is very interesting in India, SR as an innovative design with big wheels in scooters has already created a segments of Aprilia experience seekers, SR has been a benchmark scooter and first to offer the great engineering tech like ABS (Antilock braking system), 160 CC 3V Tech FI, High Tech, High Performance Engine, its new design evolution will make riders rejoice the brand experience ever more”

Mr. Sudhanshu Agrawal, Head 2-Wheeler Business, Piaggio India Said, “The all-new SR 160 is set to take the market by a storm. New SR is an exciting representation of latest Aprilia brand look, it’s going to enhance its prominence on the road with new imposing stance and with best technology incorporated, representing the true Aprilia spirit and will be elevating the experience to its fans”, it’s available across all the Aprilia dealerships in India and on Aprilia online shop.”

The long wheelbase of 1365 mm and ground clearance of 169 mm further aids an excellent riding experience over any given surface. SR 160 is also equipped under storage capacity of 11 ltrs with USB charger, Boot light and with a fuel tank capacity of 6L. The CVT is designed for an exceptional performance reflecting characters of brand Aprilia. The multifunctional digital cluster hosts features including RPM Meter, Mileage indication, Average Speed Display, Top Speed Display, Numerical Display of Speed , Digital Fuel Indication , 2 Trip Meters , Odometer & Time display etc.

The new SR 160 range will be available on White, Blue, Grey, Red and Matt Black colors.