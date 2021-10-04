Piaggio India celebrates festive season, with Insurance free offer and Spin The Wheel campaign to win a stunning Vespa or Aprilia

Pune : In order to make the upcoming festive season more memorable and exciting, Piaggio vehicles Pvt Ltd a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, and manufacturer of the emblematic 2-wheelers Vespa and Aprilia announced the launch of “Insurance free Offer” along with “Spin The Wheel campaign” that would enable its customers to win exciting prizes along with Insurance offer. The festive offers launched by Piaggio India would enable their customers to make this festive season memorable with Vespa and Aprilia.

Piaggio aims to celebrate this festive season by launching Insurance offer and bumper prizes like Aprilia/Vespa scooters, branded jackets, helmets, mugs and free AMC that would maximize the benefits of its customers and create a festive vibe amongst them. The customers can switch on to the social media handles or land on the official website/ecommerce portals of Vespa and Aprilia or in Vepsa/ Aprilia Dealerships across India where they can be a part of the campaign and win these exciting prizes within a click of a button. The customers can further claim their prizes by displaying the coupon at any of the Vespa/Aprilia dealerships in India while purchasing the lifestyle scooters from brands Vespa or Aprilia.

This exciting offers by Piaggio India are valid till 31st October 2021.