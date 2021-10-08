Piaggio expands its EV footprints in Bihar with widest Network

Patna: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, European leader of the 2Wheeler sector and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles added 12 new Electirc vehicle experience centre across the state of Bihar with the widest network.

Piaggio recently launched their APE Electrik FX range (fixed battery) of electric vehicles in both cargo and passenger segments.This newly launched product has been seeing an enormous demand in Bihar and across the country. In order to meet the demands, Piaggio has added more than 12 new experience centres in Bihar (Patna, Biharshariff, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Jamui, Motihari, Siwan, Supaul, Forbesganj and Bettiah). These experience centres will allow customers to access Piaggio’s entire range of electric vehicles. The APE Electrik range will be available across Bihar outlets.

Mr. Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, “We have been expanding our footprints across the country. We are extremely delighted to announce that we have added 12 new EV experience centres across the state of Bihar. We see a hugh demand coming in from Bihar and by the end of the year we are aiming to have more than 20 such experience centres in major cities of Bihar. Our new range of electric vehicles will definitely help in increasing the earnability due to its low cost of operation & superior range. The FX range will cater to the needs of our customers, protect the environment and truly revolutionize the industry with the concept of “Ape goes Electric, Bihar goes Electric.” We are offering unique service solutions like class leading warranty & Free maintenance package to ensure confidence and peace of mind for our customers while shifting to EV technology.”

The new Ape’ E-Xtra FX is the most powerful electric cargo in the segment with 9.5 Kw power output. It comes with a proven full metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 ft. cargo deck length. It is also customizable for applications like the delivery van, garbage collector etc.

The passenger vehicle, Ape’ E-City FX is the most profitable 3 wheeler. Its superior features and comfortable ride ensures higher number of trips and best in class earnings.