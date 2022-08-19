Photography Exhibition inaugurated at Lalit Kala Akademi on World Photography Day, as part of celebration of 75 years of Independence

New Delhi : Lalit Kala Akademi, on the occasion of World Photography Day, organised a “Photography Exhibition” in the galleries of Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi today.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Eminent Photographer, Padma Shree, Shri Raghu Rai in the presence of Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi Smt. Uma Nanduri.

The theme of the exhibition is Freedom Struggle sites of India, Forts, Mountain, Ancient temples & Heritage sites of India. A total of 1603 entries of 423 Artists were received from all over the country for photography exhibition. Out of those the jury selected 135 photographs for display in the exhibition.

Lalit Kala Akademi, is promoting & encouraging art & artists in the field of Painting, Graphic, Ceramic, Sculpture, Photography etc. for over last 7 decades. To celebrate the 75 years of Indian Independence, Akademi has organised various events and activities such as camps, exhibitions, lectures, workshops, seminars etc. under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Shri Raghu Rai on this occasion said that this exhibition came at a very good time when we are celebrating 75 years of Independence. He also praised the selection of photographs.

The exhibition will remain open till 28th August, 2022.