Photo Exhibition by Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations

New Delhi : As part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (AKAM) celebrations an attractive photo exhibition was organised by Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) recently at Khetri Copper Complex (KCC), Khetri, Rajasthan, Malanjkhand Copper Project (MCP), Malanjkhand, MP, Indian Copper Complex (ICC), Ghatsila, Jharkhand and Taloja Copper Project (TCP), Taloja, Maharashtra. The photography exhibition covered various topics of rich copper heritage of the country, HCL’s role in copper production and photos on freedom struggle of the country.

Large number of employees of HCL and their families participated in the photo exhibition that invoked patriotic fervour and provided a unique opportunity to showcase rare photos of our freedom struggle.