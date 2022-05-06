Philosophy of India will reach all over the globe: Swami Paramatmanand

New Delhi : The concept of starting Acharya Shankar International Advaita Vedanta Institute in Madhya Pradesh and establishing a huge and grand statue of Adi Shankaracharya is inspiring. Our philosophy will be established in the world. Today there is a need to establish an all-inclusive spirit. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan deserves to be congratulated on behalf of Acharya Sabha, for the project of Omkareshwar. Swami Paramatmanand ji, the founder of Arsh Vidyamandir Rajkot, stated this in the Saraswat speech during Ekatma Parv. Swamiji said that the entire creation belongs to God. We have to give up discrimination. Jagat Guru Shankaracharya incarnated in the times when moral values were needed ​​and showed the way to the society.

Celebrating the birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya as Darshanik Diwas, the Ekatma Parv was concluded in the presence of many saints by Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas of Culture Department today at Kushabhau Thackeray auditorium in Bhopal. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief guest while Governor of Kerala Shri Arif Mohammad Khan, was the special guest at the Acharya Shankar Prakatotsav.

Swami Paramatmanand said that Jagat Guru Shankaracharya attained Swarajya. Spiritual, religious and cultural unity is essential for a united India. Our cultural values are the same. Today there is a need to establish Ekatma Darshan (Integral Philosophy). Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has established Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas in Madhya Pradesh for this. Swamiji said that today many beliefs and sects are becoming individual centered, which should be philosophy or principle oriented. Let us also look at the journey of Jagat Guru Shankaracharya from the point of view that it is not the spirit of defeating anyone. Shankaracharya did not believe in victory and defeat. His journey was inspired by compassion. He visited almost all the pilgrimages and composed the source. He also crossed the rivers. Indian religious leaders were invited to the Millennium Meet by the United Nations. Shankaracharya’s philosophy is comprehensive. All living beings have the same consciousness. The message of environmental protection is also in his philosophy. The initiative to celebrate his Vedic philosophy as Darshanik Diwas in Madhya Pradesh today is commendable. Swamiji said that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is dear to the saints. Omkareshwar project will emerge as an important center in future. It will create a distinct identity of a knowledge center like Nalanda.

Addressing the Ekatma Parv, the Governor of Kerala, Shri Arif Mohammad Khan said that he was very happy to be here at the Acharya Shankar Prakatotsav in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan deserves to be lauded for the establishment of Adi Shankaracharya’s statue and institute in Omkareshwar. Governor Shri Khan said that India is such a center of knowledge and science where students from other nations kept coming for studies for centuries. Many religions and philosophies were taught in India. The Gyan Parampara of India is the basis of India’s identity as Vishwa Guru Where the other countries are known for courage, beauty and other qualities, India is known for the tradition of Gyan Vigyan. Governor Shri Khan said that he has got the privilege of being the Governor of the state Kerala from which Adi Shankaracharya had begun his journey. Adi Shankaracharya was a great philosopher. He did the work of tying everyone in the thread of unity. He also came to Madhya Pradesh after walking thousands of kilometers in search of Guru. The Adwaitwad of Shankaracharya cannot be limited to any state or country. The project of Madhya Pradesh will get recognition in the world. Shankaracharya believed that everyone needed the lesson of humanity. Everyone is divine, not ordinary. The manifestation of divinity should be in every field. Swami Vivekananda also gave the same philosophy later. Shankaracharya believed that unity is our need. Ever since humanity has started walking on the path of civilization, unity is essential. No one can live alone in the world.

Governor Shri Khan also cited quotes from the lines and shlokas of various Vedas. He said that diversity has been accepted in the law of nature. It was accepted in India for thousands of years, and is being accepted in many countries of the world for the last 150 years. We take pride in Sanatan principles. We could not tell the world about our sages. Shankaracharya established math at different places in the country. He gave every single great sentence from the Vedas to these maths. Governor Shri Khan said that every human being is entitled to salvation, because the soul is contained in it.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that today on the Jayanti of Adi Shankaracharya, the arrival of Swami Swami Parmatmananda Ji and other guests is important. According to the philosophy of Shankaracharya, all discrimination should disappear, hence the importance of Omkareshwar project. After the commencement of the project from the year 2017, now the work is going on at a fast pace. In the year 2019, the then government did not take seriously the request to continue the works of the project. But now this project will be realised soon. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that for the establishment of the grand statue of Adi Shankaracharya, the work of collecting metal was done with public participation. Everyone was giving cooperation during the Ekatm Yatra by filling up the kalash. Such important projects are completed not only through governments but with the cooperation of the people. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that together we will make the efforts of Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas successful. Adi Shankaracharya started the journey from childhood, wrote more than a hundred texts and did the work of showing direction to the then society lost in darkness. He inspired us to walk on the path of humanity. For the completion of this holy project in Madhya Pradesh, special cooperation is being received from the Sant Samaj. Advaita Vedanta is the only way to guide humanity out of the fire of materialism. This philosophy will spread all over the world. Today in this programme, Swamiji Parmatmananda Saraswati Rajkot and Swami Pranavananda Saraswati, Swami Vedatitananda Ji, who is also the residential Acharya of the Trust, have been present. Along with this, the dignified presence of the learned Governor of Kerala Shri Arif Mohammad Khan and scholar of philosophy Shri Ambika Dutt Sharma has made the Prakatotsav meaningful.

Referring to the work of planting saplings every day, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is the task of giving life to oneself. With the blessings of saints, we will also do the work of saving the environment sincerely. In the programme, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan felicitated all the guests by providing shawl, Shriphal and picture of Shankaracharya Ji. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also honoured classical singer Sushri Suryagayatri, who performed Shankar Sangeet in Carnatic style today, and singer and musician Rahul Vellal.

In the beginning, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and other guests inaugurated the Acharya Shankar Prakatotsav “Ekatma Parv” organised by Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas at Kushabhau Thakre auditorium. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan welcomed the Governor of Kerala Shri Arif Mohammad Khan as the special guest of the programme. Swami Pranavananda Saraswati, Swami Vedatitananda and Shri Ambika Dutt Sharma were honoured for their important contribution in the promotion of Advaita Vedanta. Many saints and eminent people from the spiritual field were present in the programme. The programme started with garlanding the picture of Acharya Shankar.

At the end of the programme, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan administered the oath to the people present to work to create a welfare world, ideal society as best citizens, to make a progressive nation, to assimilate through thinking, speech and works the Ekatma feeling for creatures, world and God while accepting the sacred memory of Adi Guru Shankaracharya as the witness

Principal Secretary Culture and Tourism and Trustee Secretary Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla informed that this festival has been organised for wide publicity of Advaita Vedanta of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya. Students, youth, artists, journalists, litterateurs, theater artists and educationists etc from different regions of the country have also participated in this. Shri Shukla also informed about the progress of Omkareshwar project.