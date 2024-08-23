Philately Scholarship for Students Under Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana, Announces Postmaster General Krishna Kumar Yadav

Amateur stamp collectors interested in philately will soon get a boost. With a view to promote and bring philately into the mainstream of the education system, Department of Posts has launched a philately scholarship scheme Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana for the promotion of aptitude and research in stamps as a hobby for generating interest regarding philately amongst students. Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav, Postmaster General of North Gujarat Region, Ahmedabad said It is proposed to grant scholarship of ₹ 6,000/ – per annum to those meritorious students of classes 6 to 9, whose academic records are good as well as who have adopted Philately as a hobby. Last date for applying in the prescribed format to appear in the examination to be conducted for the selection of beneficiaries in this scholarship scheme is 18th September, 2024.

Postmaster General Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav told that this scholarship will be provided at all India level and each Postal circle will provide maximum 40 scholarships to 10 students of class 6, 7, 8, and 9 each. The amount of scholarship will be ₹ 6000/- per annum at the rate of ₹ 500/- per month, which will be payable on quarterly basis. Postmaster General, Sh. Yadav said that to be eligible for the scholarship, one should be a student of a recognized school in India. The concerned school should have a Philately club and the candidate should be a member of the club. In case the school does not have a Philately Club, the name of a student of that school who has his/her own Philately Deposit account can also be considered. Philately Deposit account can be opened in Post offices with a amount of ₹200 only. While making selection for the scholarship, it should be kept in mind that the candidate must have secured at least 60 percent marks or equivalent grade/grade points in the last final examination. There will be a relaxation of 5% for SC/ST candidates.

Postmaster General Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav informed that the selection for scholarship will be done on the basis of performance in a Philately written Quiz of 50 multiple choice questions at Divisional level on 30th September. Students selected at Divisional level in this quiz have to submit a Philately project for final selection by first week of November, 2024 to the respective circle. For this, a committee of Postal officers and eminent Philatelists will also be constituted at the circle level. Selected students will have to open a joint account with their parents either in Post office or India Post Payments Bank.

Postmaster General Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav said that the objective of this scholarship is to inculcate the hobby of Philately among the children from a young age in such a way that it provides them with interesting work, a relaxing experience and a stress-free life as well as their also prove to be instructive.