New Delhi: PHDCCI organised a first of its kind Virtual Jharkhand Mining Summit on 20 April 2021. Besides, highlighting the mining potential of Jharkhand, the Summit deliberated on the initiatives taken by the Government of India and Government of Jharkhand for improving the Ease of Doing Business in this sector and more reforms desired by the industry.

The Chief Guest, Mr P M Prasad, CMD, Central Coalfields Ltd, informed that Jharkhand had the largest coal deposits, second largest iron ore deposits and 3rd largest copper deposits in India and if we increase the coal mine in Jharkhand, we can significantly reduce India’s imports of cooking coal and improve our Atmanirbharta.

Mr Pradeep Multani, Sr Vice President, PHDCCI, complemented the Government of India for recently announcing bold structural reforms in the Mining sector which will go a long way in making India Atma Nirbhar in mining, coal and steel sectors. The reforms were likely to boost production of various minerals by introducing competition, transparency, private sector participation and increase in foreign investment. He stressed that Jharkhand could increase its wealth, employment and become a torch bearer in making India Atmanirbhar in Mining sector if it focuses on further developing mining sector and by using the coal produced in the state for power generation, it could become leading power producer.

Mr Anil K Chaudhary, Chairman, Minerals & Metals Committee, PHDCCI and former Chairman, SAIL, stressed on speedy land acquisition, forest clearances and State Government and Central Government coordination to realise the full potential of mining in Jharkhand.

Mr Naveen Jindal, Co- Chairman, Minerals & Metals Committee, PHDCCI and Chairman, JSPL, complemented the Government of India for reforms in the mining sector and improving transparency by bringing MMDR Act. He appealed to operationalise more mines in Jharkhand where only 20 % of mineral potential was being exploited presently.

Mr Vishal Chaudhary, Chairman, Jharkhand Chapter, assured delegates to take their suggestions to the Jharkhand Government officials and amicable resolve them.

Other experts who addressed the Summit included Mr Bijesh Jha, President-Mines, Hindalco Industries; Mr Piyush Srivastav, Head- Natural Resources Div, Tata Steel; Mr Pramod Patra, VP, JSPL; Mr Swapnil Gupta, Associate Director, PwC India; Mr Ishaan Jain, Invest India; Mr Vijay Jhanwar, MD, Vraj Metaliks; Mr Ravi Gupta, Co Chairman, Minerals and Metals Committee, PHDCCI.

Dr Yogesh Srivastav, Asst Secretary General, moderated the webinar which was attended by 130 industrialists and diplomats and sponsored by Tata Steel and JSPL.