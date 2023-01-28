PhD student seeks urgent intervention of CJ, Orissa High Court for unresolved Utkal University case for 3 years.

Cuttack, India – A PhD student has reached out to the Orissa High Court for urgent hearing of their unresolved case. The PhD scholar, a popular Human Rights Activist & Community Media Specialist N. A. Shah Ansari, claims that the Utkal University has misplaced their PhD file and is not allowing them to submit their thesis. The missing of the file is also admitted by the university in response to an RTI application of the scholar.

The student states that the delay in the award of their PhD is causing them to lose valuable time in their professional life and all the benefits that come with it. The last hearing in this case took place three years ago in Feb 2020 and all requests for memos since then have been in vain.

The student has personally requested the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court to look into this matter and hear the case as soon as possible. The university has not yet issued any statement on the matter.

This case highlights the urgent need for proper and timely resolution of academic disputes, as delays such as this can greatly affect the career and future prospects of students.