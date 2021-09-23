PFRDA to observe NPS Diwas on October 1

New Delhi : The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has kickstarted a campaign under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The Pension Regulator will be observing 1st October 2021 as the National Pension System Diwas (NPS Diwas) to promote pension and retirement planning for a carefree ‘azad’ retirement. PFRDA is promoting this campaign on its social media platforms with #npsdiwas.

The pension regulator aims to encourage every citizen (working professionals and self-employed professionals) to plan towards creating a financial cushion to ensure for onself a financially sound future after retirement. NPS subscribers will enjoy the benefits, power of compounding now and reap many of the benefits after retirement.

PFRDA Chairperson Supratim Bandyopadhyay said: “We are happy to announce October 1 as NPS Diwas, especially for pension and retirement planning. We are excited to be a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav of the Government. Through this campaign, we want to create awareness about pension planning among the public. As a regulatory body, our foremost aim is to cover all eligible citizens under a pension scheme to fulfil the vision of a pensioned society for India.”