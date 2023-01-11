Petroleum Minister Hardeep S. Puri to address Bioenergy Summit Programme of CII

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep S. Puri will address the 11th edition of Confederation of Indian Industry’s flagship event “Bio Energy Summit 2023” to be held tomorrow i.e. on 12th January, 2023 in New Delhi. The Summit with the theme “Energy Transition- Solution for a Sustainable Tomorrow”, will provide an opportunity for Innovators and a way forward for Clean & Green Energy Solutions for future. The summit will also dwell upon the relevance of biofuel in the overall sustainability agenda.

After India taking over the presidency of the G20, the Summit is a great opportunity to jumpstart more action across the country and build the momentum for the G20 summit later this year. It will discuss the solutions to the challenges facing the world including climate change and sustainable development. While the bioenergy sector is one of the ways of creating solutions for a sustainable tomorrow, it needs to be integrated into global trade policies.

CII Bio Energy Summit 2023 will be addressed by more than 30 speakers across six sessions focussing on compressed biogas, ethanol, financing, and waste to biofuels besides ministerial sessions. More than 500 delegates including CEOs, policy makers, academia & researchers, innovators, diplomats, and investors are expected to join this.