Bhubaneswar: Petroleum & steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Mines & Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on commissioning the feeder Captive Power Plant (CPP) for Nalco’s brownfield expansion project in Angul district. Petroleum & steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Mines & Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi requesting to increase capacity the capacity of NALCO’s Aluminium Smelter Plant at Angul from 0.46 MTPA to 1 MTPA, in view of the abundant availability of Alumina at Angul, i.e.,1.5 MTPA.

