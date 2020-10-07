Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan orders probe into petrol pump blast incident in Bhubaneswar; 9 injured

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan directs Secretary to submit a report after conducting probe into petrol pump blast incident in Bhubaneswar.

No reports of any casualty so far; reason behind fire yet to be ascertained; road from AG square to Governor House sealed; locals asked not to venture out of their houses: DCP Uma Shankar Das on Bhubaneswar Petrol Pump Blast.

9 injured persons were brought to Capital Hospital among whom 2 critically injured have been shifted to Cuttack SCB medical says Capital Hospital Director

