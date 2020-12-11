Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Qatar Energy Minister Agree to Set Up a Task Force on Energy

New Delhi: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today held a telecall with HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President & CEO Qatar Petroleum on promoting Qatari investments in the entire energy value chain in India. This was a follow-up to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s discussion with Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani on 8 Dec.

Minister Pradhan reiterated Qatar’s role as a reliable supplier of LNG and LPG. Both sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the energy sector and move beyond the buyer-seller relationship to a comprehensive one, including two-way investments.

Both the Ministers have agreed to set up a Task Force on Energy, represented by Vice-President of Qatar Petroleum and a senior officer from Petroleum Ministry to identify specific projects in India’s energy sector for Qatari investments.

