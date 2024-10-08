Peter England Strengthens Presence in Odisha, Launches a New Flagship Store

Bhubaneswar : Peter England, India’s leading menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., takes a significant step in expanding its footprint in Eastern India by launching its newest flagship store in Odisha. Located in Kharvela Nagar, Bhubaneswar, this 1,700-square-foot store sets the stage for fashion-forward men in Odisha, offering them an unparalleled shopping experience.

The Odisha market has witnessed a growing demand for high-quality, affordable menswear, and Peter England’s presence in the region underlines the brand’s commitment to catering to this evolving need. With the opening of the flagship store, Peter England aims to bring its celebrated fashion collection closer to customers in Odisha, reinforcing its leadership in the Indian menswear segment.

The store will showcase the best of Peter England’s latest offerings, including the much-loved Gentlemen’s League Collection, inspired by the passion for cricket, a sport deeply cherished across the country. The Yacht Club Collection, created for those who embrace the refined, smart yacht lifestyle, will also be available. In addition, customers can explore the Zodiac Collection, featuring an exclusive range of top wear inspired by the 12 zodiac signs, perfect for personal flair or gifting loved ones.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anil S Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, Peter England, said,

“We are thrilled to open our first flagship store in Odisha, a region with a rich cultural heritage and an increasing appetite for quality fashion. This store brings the best of Peter England’s collections to the state, ensuring our customers enjoy an immersive shopping experience. Odisha is an important market for us, and we are confident that this store will resonate with the fashion sensibilities of the region’s modern, discerning consumers.”

The flagship store launch also brings exclusive opening offers, providing an exciting opportunity for customers to refresh their wardrobes with the finest Peter England styles.

Visit the new Peter England store at: Plot No- 25A, Ground Floor, Unit No-III, Janpath Rd, Opp. Gurudwara, Kharvela Nagar, Odisha 751001