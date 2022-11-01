PESA Act to be implemented in state from birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda on November 15 as Tribal Pride Day. On this occasion in Madhya Pradesh, PESA Act is going to be implemented for the welfare of tribal brothers and sisters. Many development activities and welfare schemes are being run for the tribal brothers and sisters so that they may live with self-respect. Prime Minister Shri Modi has done effective work to honour the tribal heroes of Mangarh and to enable the masses learn about them. The decision to build a memorial at the sacrifice site of the heroes is a real tribute to the martyrs. The tradition of worshipping martyrs has been restarted by Prime Minister Shri Modi. On the soil of Madhya Pradesh also, work has been done to build a memorial in the memory of tribal heroes like Bhima Nayak, Tantya Mama, Raghunath Shah-Shankar Shah.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the Gaurav Gatha programme of Mangarh Dham organised in the chief guestship of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at Mangarh Hill in Banswara, Rajasthan. Governor of Madhya Pradesh Shri Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel and Union Ministers were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there were many martyrs of the freedom struggle, whose sacrifice could not come to the fore. In Mangarh, Govind Guru accepted the challenge of the British to protect his religion and culture and more than 1500 heroes made sacrifices. Prime Minister Shri Modi’s decision to build a memorial at the place of sacrifice is commendable. A large number of tribal brothers and sisters from Madhya Pradesh have also come to pay obeisance to Mangarh Dham. These people should do tilak on their forehead from the soil of Mangarh Dham and take this sacrificial soil to their village also. Mangarh Dham is the land of sacrifice. Those who laid down their lives for the country will always be remembered and worshipped.