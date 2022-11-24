Perfect Fusion of Technology and Art

Art not only inspires, it also completely changes the way we see the world. Having long understood this, LG has been committed to making life better through the power of art and technology for many years, a promise embodied by the LG OLED ART project which celebrates this merging of technical essence and artistic creativity.

To make Asia’s largest digital art event the next stop on this influential project’s calendar, LG became the Exclusive Screen Partner of Digital Art Fair Xperience Hong Kong. Exhibiting and debuting several creative, cutting-edge products that advance the digital art movement, LG brought its leading OLED technology to display diverse artworks in extreme detail, showing every little brushstroke while also explaining how LG merges technical essence with artistic creativity.

Taking this opportunity to connect with the art scene on a deeper level, LG selected its stunning LG Transparent OLED Display to present the eye-catching MetaSkull artwork by renowned London-based Chinese artist Jacky Tsai, which took him and his creative team three years to perfect. A unique looping video at 4K, this masterpiece depicts a metaverse skull which opens a new chapter for art and is set to be auctioned off by Sotheby’s.

With 38 percent display transparency, the stunning perspective design perfectly integrates the piece into the exhibition, with every fine detail of the skull revealed through the intense color contrast of LG OLED technology. Visitors and media guests were stunned by this superb technology’s ability to harness the power of technology to make amazing art into breathtaking art.

The LG OLED Objet Collection was also present to display top digital art, including LG OLED Objet Collection Easel which, as its name suggests, resembles an elegant art frame and features a moveable fabric cover that offers a subtle, modern aesthetic. Also making an appearance was LG OLED Objet Collection Posé, which was being introduced to Hong Kong for the first time. The magnificent Posé boasts softly curved edges and a soothing, soft beige color which complements the woven fabric grooves on the back to make it aesthetically pleasing from every angle.

Another newcomer to Hong Kong was LG OLED Flex, a groundbreaking TV that separates itself from traditional gaming displays as the world’s first freely bendable 42-inch OLED screen – a true TV history maker.

In addition to newly launched products, LG also showcased the magnificent works of well-known artist Barry x Ball on its 97-inch LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV, once again demonstrating how LG’s self-lit OLED enables the ultimate digital canvas for the new generation of artists.



(From left) Henry Chu’s ‘Flowered World’ and ‘Piano Wind’

Inside the Collector Showcase zone, LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TVs displayed two astonishing pieces by talented Hong Kong-based artist Henry Chu, who works with data, music and body movements to come up with the most unique creations. Chu’s inspiring Piano Wind NFT features vivid colors and contrast, which means it requires the lifelike colors only LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV can produce to reach its full potential.

This exciting collaboration with the Digital Art Fair Xperience represents LG’s transformation into a leading advocate of fine art, and once again reinstates the brand’s commitment to inspiring art creation through the unique values LG OLED ART continues to deliver around the globe.