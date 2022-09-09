PEPSI® UNVEILS QUIRKY FILM TO CELEBRATE PARTNERSHIP WITH AIRTEL

New Delhi: In line with PepsiCo India’s partnership with Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading provider of telecommunications services, Pepsi® today unveiled a new film to mark the announcement. The quirky TVC showcases Pepsi®’s and Airtel’s latest data offering on its PET bottles where consumers can avail Airtel recharge benefits worth INR 10 to INR 20*. With the launch of this new TVC, Pepsi® aims to bring a streak of celebration with its distinct value-for-money offering through its collaboration with Airtel.

The light humoured TVC opens at a basketball practice, where a girl cheekily says hello to a boy. The boy is convinced that the girl loves him because she had asked him to recharge her talk time. However, his friend, who is sitting beside him cheekily asks – if she truly loves you, then who is she talking to and spending the talk time on? The question gives the boy a reality check, however, his friend hands him a chilled bottle of Pepsi® to calm him down. Seeing the Airtel recharge discount offer on the Pepsi® bottle leaves the boy puzzled, to which his friend smartly responds that the next time you recharge her phone it will hurt you less as you can use redeemable discount coupons that come with every Pepsi® bottle. Both look at each other, smile and take another sip of the Pepsi® with SWAG.

Speaking on the comical take of the campaign, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Consumers today more than ever, are seeking value for money. Ahead of the festive season, the partnership with Airtel, is an endeavour to bring people together, help them stay connected and bring more smiles with every sip.”

The unique offer* is valid on the purchase of Pepsi® PET bottles ranging across 200 ml ,250ml, 350ml, 400ml, 500ml,600ml, 750ml, 1.2L, 1.25L and 2.25L. The partnership will be amplified via robust 360-degree campaign spanning TV, digital, outdoor, and social media.

Pack MRP (INR) Airtel RC disc. (INR) Pet 200ml/ 250ml/ 350ml/ 400ml 20 10 PET 500 / 600 ml 38 15 PET 750ml 40 15 PET 1.2 Ltr/ 1.25 Ltr 60 20 PET 1.75 Ltr/ 2 Ltr/ 2.25 Ltr 95 20

How to avail the benefits

Airtel Prepaid consumers can redeem their 12-digit coupons on the Airtel Thanks app on a minimum recharge amount of INR 99. The offer can be availed up to a maximum of two times on every unique mobile number using two different Airtel codes on the purchase of two independent product packs of their preferred beverages. To avail the benefit, consumers can simply refer to the ‘Airtel’ code printed on the reverse side of the label of their beverage purchase, go to Airtel Thanks app – ‘My Coupons’ section and enter the code to claim the discount. The discount coupon will get added to the consumer’s account shorty after this. The offer is valid till February 2023. Once claimed, the discount coupon will be available to the consumer for next 90 days or till consumption of the discount coupon, whichever is earlier.

*T&C Apply. For detailed T&C refer https://www.airtel.in/mobile/terms-conditions