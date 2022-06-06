Pepperfry Launches Its 1st Studio In Jharsuguda, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Pepperfry, the ecommerce furniture and home goods company, announced the launch of its 1st Studio in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The offline expansion is in line with the company’s aim to penetrate into niche markets and build an omnichannel business in home and living marketplace in India. Pepperfry’s studio footprint currently spans across 80+ cities with 160+ studios in the country.

The company launched its first studio in 2014. The new studio launched in partnership with Design and Decor, is situated at Sarbahal in Jharsuguda, spanning across a carpet area of 546 sq. ft. It offers customers a first-hand experience of a large catalogue of furniture and home products carefully selected from a differentiated portfolio of 1 lakh plus products available on Pepperfry website. Customers will get specialized design advice from the company’s interior design consultants. The studio at Jharsuguda aims at providing a personalized shopping experience tailored to the unique needs of home and living customers in Odisha.

Launched in 2017, Pepperfry franchise business model offers order fulfillment and after sales service by Pepperfry, support on studio design, launch & set up, operational guidance, marketing, and promotions. Pepperfry partners with local entrepreneurs who are aware of the hyperlocal demand cycles and trends. Pepperfry launches about 8-9 franchisees every month.

Pepperfry Accelerator Program, launched in June 2021 was crafted to expand Pepperfry’s offline footprint. The big differentiator of this program is the Capex required by franchise partners which starts from INR 15 lakhs onwards. This model is based on 100% price parity and does not require the partner to hold product inventory, making it a mutually beneficial business association.

Speaking of the launch Amruta Gupta, Business Head – Franchising and Alliances, Pepperfry said, “We are delighted to launch our new Studio in Jharsuguda in partnership with Design and Decor. Owning a Pepperfry franchise is an entrepreneurial success, and we aim to reach consumers beyond the larger catchment areas of metropolitan and tier 1 cities. Our franchise partners include a mix of successful businesses, women entrepreneurs, ex-army officials and first-time entrepreneurs. Today a large part of our Pepperfry customer interactions leverage AR and virtual product interactions. With our mission to spark a feeling called home across the world, we endeavor to consistently deliver great customer service.”

Bikash Agrawal, Owner, Design and Décor said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Pepperfry, India’s leading home and furniture marketplace. Pepperfry has pioneered a truly differentiated omnichannel business and we are proud to be a part of their journey in creating the largest omnichannel home and furniture business”