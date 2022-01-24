Pepperfry Collaborates with Atypical Advantage to Celebrate Freedom for All

10 Artists with Disabilities from 10 Different Cities to create masterpieces this Republic Day

New Delhi: Pepperfry, India’s no.1 furniture and home products marketplace has joined hands with Atypical Advantage to celebrate Freedom for All, this Republic Day. Atypical Advantage is India’s largest Inclusive platform that generates livelihood opportunities for persons with disabilities. To encourage a creative outlook and showcasing of unity in Diversity, Pepperfry has invited 10 differently abled artists from 10 cities across India to paint their perspective of freedom using Pepperfry Studio’s facade as their blank canvas.

Each of them through their respective artworks created masterpieces to commence India’s 73rd Republic Day. Spreading the joy of inclusion, Pepperfry hosted this event at 88 Studios across markets like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, etc. in the country. The company invites all citizens to witness the stellar art interpreting the artist’s tribute to the Indian Republic. To applaud the artist’s unique gesture, Pepperfry has on-boarded Atypical Advantage as a merchant partner on their website, offering consumers their picturesque art.

Commenting on this partnership, Saloni Khosla, Head-Spatial Design, Pepperfry said, “For art to leave a mark, talent is a prerequisite and our partnership with Atypical Advantage is sure to bring about a wind of change in the field of Indian art. With this campaign, we intend to provide the differently abled artists an opportunity to showcase their stellar artwork by adding a touch of colour and vibrancy to our Pepperfry stores across the country. Going forward, we plan to introduce the fine creations of these artists to our consumers by bringing them on-board as our partners.”

Vineet Saraiwala, Founder & CEO of Atypical Advantage said, “This event with pepperfry is the celebration of the human adversity & is recognizing the abilities of Artists with Disabilities. Art never divides but only unites. we are grateful to Pepperfry for taking this step towards celebrating Disability Art & the story of each Artist with Disability in such a Grand manner.”