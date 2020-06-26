People returning from 5 COVID19 hotspot districts to slum areas of Bhubaneswar to be kept in 14-day institutional quarantine

Bhubaneswar: People returning from 5 COVID19 hotspot districts – Ganjam, Cuttack, Balasore, Gajapati & Jajpur to slum areas of Bhubaneswar will be kept in 14-day institutional quarantine. Official order of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

COVID-19 containment measures have been intensified by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation:

• Ward Sachetak Committees have been formed in every Ward involving volunteers, patrons, retired Senior Doctors, Paramedics, community leaders and intellectuals. Whatsapp group has been created for better communication among these people. They have been imparted training in 3/4 phases in order to take part in awareness drive.

• Besides, Thermal Scanners & Health Kits have been provided to the Sachetak Committee members. A Senior Officer has been given responsibilities of 5 Wards. Specific strategy has been prepared for vulnerable people such as elders, pregnant women and persons with

co-morbidities. Suspect cases are being identified through household survey by Residential Welfare Committees and Puja Committees.

• A Sachetak App has been developed to give special focus on senior citizens. Around 6000 people have downloaded the App. A Sachetak has been attached to the family where older people live alone.

• Active Surveillance has been intensified in slum pockets. Recovered persons are being taken to transit homes. Home quarantine is not allowed in slums. Persons returning from Hot Spot districts will not be allowed for Home Quarantine. They must undergo institutional quarantine. Slum Committees have been formed in each slum pockets.

Related

comments