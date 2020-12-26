PECUC started Online Helpline for Children

Bhubaneswar: People’s cultural Centre (PECUC), a leading voluntary organization of Odisha started an online helpline for children and for this purpose PECUC has launched a website www.pecuchelpline.com & helpline whatsapp number for children is 7849010021, landline – 0674-2352278 and email_id- [email protected] This service will be available from 11 am to 1 pm from Monday to Friday. Joining as Chief Guest Ms. Sandhyabati Pradhan, Chairperson, Odisha State commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) inaugurated the website and along with she also inaugurated the workshop on “Ensuring Safe and Quality Education for all Children”. She praised the efforts of PECUC for taking such a step for children as it is the need of the hour. She also stressed that all the departments of Government, Civil Society Organisations and OSCPCR should work in coordination for ensuring safe and quality education for children.

This workshop was organised in collaboration with AEIN and more than 70 participants from different districts of Odisha participated in this workshop. Dr. Minakhi Panda, Chairperson, PECUC presided over this workshop. Ms. Anuradha Mohanty, Executive Director PECUC, gave the welcome address and shared the purpose of this workshop and she also briefed about the PECUC’s online helpline for children. She said this helpline will help children, parents, guardian, care giver etc who are in need of counselling support. She also said PECUC and Sikhyasandhan is working in 50 villages of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj for last three years on a project campaign to ensure right to education of children to all children. A video film compiling the achievements of this project was also shared in this workshop.

A panel discussion on “Ensuring safe and quality education for all children” was also held in this workshop. Joining as guests of the panel Mr. Biswanath Tarai, Joint Director, OSEPA, Govt. of Odisha, shared about the different measures taken by the State Govt. for the education of the children during COVID19 pandemic. Mr. Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Member of Niti Aayog Standing Committee on Child Rights and Protection & Secretary, BKS, Ranchi, Treasurer NACG EVAC, India, said that we all should work together to ensure safe and quality education for all. Ms. Madhumita Das, Consultant, WCD Dept. Govt. of Odisha discussed about the importance of early childhood care education. In his concluding remark Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Secretary PECUC said that this helpline is a new initiative of PECUC and it success depends upon the help and cooperation of all. He also stressed that it is the responsibility of all to stop violence against children. He informed that PECUC has mainstreamed more than 35,000 child labour after rescuing them. Safe and quality education for all children will also help in eradicating child labour was emphasized by him. Ms. Ratna Dash Treasurer PECUC gave the vote of thanks.

