Peace best secured from position of strength, stresses Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today underscored that Peace is best secured from a position of strength, thereby according paramount importance to national security. “Global peace is assurance for sustainable development, the only way to existence. But geopolitical configurations and conflagrations have affected a sea change in security outlook”, he remarked.

Addressing the participants of the inaugural International Strategic Engagement Programme (IN-STEP), a collaborative effort between the National Security Council Secretariat, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Defence, at New Delhi today, Shri Dhankhar emphasized the fundamental connection between global peace and sustainable development, underlining that the current state of world affairs demands a redefined approach to security.

Highlighting the dynamic geopolitical shifts that have altered global security perspectives, the Vice-President noted that multilateral engagements are no longer optional but essential for addressing modern-day threats, ranging from cyber crimes and terrorism to climate change and disruptive technologies.

Shri Dhankhar also drew attention to the evolving global threats, many of which were unimaginable just a few years ago. “We are in a world that has suddenly appeared on our radar, with unprecedented challenges such as climate change, pandemics, cyber threats, and disruptions in global order,” he remarked. He pointed out that these challenges are not accidental but stem from policies and actions driven by power ambitions and a disregard for sustainable growth.

Addressing the significance of technological advancements, he emphasized the critical role that emerging technologies such as machine learning can play in shaping global narratives and mitigating misinformation. “Disruptive technologies must be harnessed to neutralize harmful narratives that may lack factual basis but have the potential to create dangerous global environments,” Shri Dhankhar stated.

Reflecting on India’s philosophy of “Atithi Devo Bhavah,” the Vice-President reinforced the nation’s belief in welcoming all with warmth and respect, as embodied in the G20 motto: “One Earth, One Family, and One Future.” He stressed that these values are essential in fostering unity and cooperation in a world that increasingly faces challenges that transcend borders.

The Vice-President’s remarks highlighted the broader theme of the IN-STEP program: the necessity for nations to collaborate on peace, security, and development. He remarked, “Peace and security are fundamental to growth and development. These are not lofty ideals, but the minimum essentials on which we build our prosperity and ensure the well-being of our societies.”

The IN-STEP programme, as envisioned, will serve as a valuable platform for participants to exchange ideas, explore different perspectives, and develop strategies to address the pressing security challenges of our time. The Vice-President concluded by expressing hope that the programme would foster not only deeper understanding but also lasting partnerships between nations in the shared pursuit of peace, security, and sustainable development.

Shri Sunil Kumar Gupta, IAS , Secretary to the Vice-President of India, Air Marshal Hardeep Bains AVSM VSM, Commandant, National Defence College, India and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The IN-STEP programme features 27 international delegates from 21 countries, alongside 11 senior Indian military and civil officers. The programme is a collaborative effort between the National Security Council Secretariat, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Defence.