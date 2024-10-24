PB-SHABD: 24/7 News, 1500+ Reporters, Live Feeds, and Archival Access

Digital News Portals can now register on the PB-SHABD portal by filling a simple sign up form on https://shabd.prasarbharati.org/register. This will enable Digital News Portals to access logo free content in text, video, picture, and audio form throughout the India, in all major Indian languages on PB-SHABD. The service is free for media organizations to sign up and use until March 2025.

Subscription criteria for YouTube-based Digital News Portals:

Portals in English/Hindi need to have a minimum of 1,00,000 subscribers. Regional news portals need to have a minimum of 50000 subscribers. The Youtube account must be verified. The portal should have been in existence for a year. The portal must have uploaded at least 1 video each month, and at least 5 videos in the last one month at the time of application.

A Digital Proforma may be filled by the digital news portals, which then will be verified internally at Prasar Bharati. Only after the completion of this process, will digital news portals be able to register for PB-SHABD.

About PB-SHABD:

Prasar Bharati-Shared Audio-Visuals for Broadcast and Dissemination (PB-SHABD) was launched on March 13, 2024 as a news sharing service designed to provide media organizations with daily news feeds across various formats including video, audio, text, and photos.

Extensive Network for Comprehensive Coverage

Leveraging a robust network of over 1500 reporters, correspondents, and stringers, supported by 60 dedicated edit desks operating round the clock, PB-SHABD offers the latest news from every corner of India. More than 1000 stories, covering over 50 news categories such as agriculture, technology, foreign affairs, and political developments, are uploaded daily in all major Indian languages from the Regional News Units (RNUs) and headquarters combined.

Main features of PB-SHABD

The content provided through PB-SHABD is logo-free, and no credit is required on using content from this platform. Additionally, the service includes a Live Feed feature, offering exclusive coverage of live events such as National award ceremonies from Rashtrapati Bhawan, election rallies, important political events, and various press briefings, all without a logo.

To further enhance access, a Media Repository is being developed as an archival library, allowing subscribers to easily access rare and archival footage from the Doordarshan and Akashvani libraries, along with special curated packages.

Follow PB-SHABD on X and Instagram for the latest updates

For more updates, PB-SHABD is available on X (former Twitter) at https://x.com/PBSHABD and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pbshabd/