Paytm All in One POS empowers 2 lakh businesses this festive season with EMI offers, cashback from top banks & brands

New Delhi: India’s leading digital financial services platform Paytm has today announced that its All-in-one POS devices are empowering all businesses including small shopkeepers, retailers across the country with EMI offers, cashback from top banks & partnered brands. During the ongoing festive season, the company is enabling offline merchants to offer their customers deals similar to e-commerce players and large retailers. Paytm said that over 2 lakh offline businesses powered with POS devices would be taking part in the initiative.

The company has partnered with the top 15 banks including Axis, Citibank, ICICI & Bank of Baroda among others to enable merchants to provide the best cashback offers, no-cost EMI-deals, easy and affordable instalments to their customers. Major brands such as LG, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Asus, Haier, Voltas, Voltas Beko, Daikin, Bosch, and Siemens will be offering discounts of up to Rs 20,000.

Paytm said that it is extensively working with offline merchants, small shopkeepers, retailers in tier-II, tier-III, and the rest of India cities to empower them with smart devices that accept all payments and help to efficiently run their operations. During the ongoing festive season, Paytm All in One POS would especially help businesses bring back customers to their establishments, present them with affordable offerings, and increase footfalls.

Renu Satti, Senior Vice President, Paytm Said “All businesses including, offline shopkeepers, retailers provide employment to millions of individuals and are an important part of the overall economy of the country. It is our endeavour to innovate products & services that are aligned with our mission of empowering them with technology-led solutions. With Paytm All in One POS device, we are enabling them to offer the same discounts and bank deals that e-commerce firms offer online. Other than that they are easily able to digitise their business operations, without any investment in technology or backend infrastructure. Our devices are providing the much-needed digitization support to businesses to improve their efficiency & supporting them to join the Digital India mission.”

The smart POS device accepts payments from card swipes and QR code and this device is integrated with the ‘Paytm for Business’ app to generate GST compliant bills and also to manage all transactions & settlements. Besides this, Paytm for Business app also helps merchants to avail of numerous business services and financial solutions such as loans, insurance, and Business Khata to manage a digital ledger of all their transactions including udhaar, cash, and card sales. The Paytm for Business App has witnessed over 25 million downloads and is one of the most popular merchant apps on Google Play Store and App Store.

Related

comments