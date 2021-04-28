Payment of Rs1300 Crore Transferred to the farmers of Patiala district

Patiala: The farmers of Patiala district have been paid Rs. 1302.13 crore for their wheat produce, so far. Disclosing this here today, Deputy Commissioner, Mr. Kumar Amit said that 8,24, 217 metric tonnes of wheat has arrived in the mandis of Patiala district by Tuesday evening, out of which 8,19,120 metric tonnes have been procured.



Giving details of wheat arriving in the mandis today, the Deputy Commissioner said that today 17465 metric tonnes of wheat reached the mandis and 19348 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured. He said that out of the total wheat procured so far, Pungrain has procured 2,10,610 metric tonnes, Markfed 2,09,268 metric tonnes, PUNSUP 2,04,400 metric tonnes, Punjab Warehousing Corporation 1,37,195 metric tonnes and FCI 57,497 metric tonnes and traders 150 metric tonnes.



He said that so far 98.61 percent wheat has arrived in the mandis of the expected arrival and 99.38 percent of the wheat arriving in the mandis has been procured and 68 percent of the procured wheat has been lifted.

