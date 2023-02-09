Pawan Hans Ltd inaugurates multiple helicopter routes in Assam under RCS UDAN

Pawan Hans Ltd. commenced its helicopter services on six routes in the state of Assam on 8th February, 2023. These new helicopter services launched under the RCS UDAN scheme will provide connectivity on the “Dibrugarh-Jorhat-Tezpur-Guwahati-Tezpur-Jorhat-Dibrugarh” network.

The routes will be operated under the following schedule:

Sector Freq. Departure Arrival Dibrugarh Jorhat M,W,F 0850 Hrs 0935 Hrs Jorhat Tezpur M,W,F 0950 Hrs 1040 Hrs Tezpur Guwahati M,W,F 1055 Hrs 1145 Hrs Guwahati Tezpur M,W,F 1215 Hrs 1305 Hrs Tezpur Jorhat M,W,F 1320 Hrs 1410 Hrs Jorhat Dibrugarh M,W,F 1425 Hrs 1510 Hrs

The RCS UDAN of the Ministry of Civil Aviation is giving special impetus to providing air connectivity to the remote places of the northeastern states which have inadequate rail and road connectivity.

RCS UDAN Helicopter services in the state of Assam will boost Air-connectivity within the State by offering the fastest mode of travel to connect Tezpur, Jorhat, and Dibrugarh from the State capital. The Helicopter services will also play a key role in promoting Tourism activities in the State.

For RCS UDAN Services, Pawan Hans has deployed one Twin Engine Dauphin Helicopter having a seating capacity of up to 11 passengers. RCS UDAN services are being operated under the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India to promote Regional Air-connectivity by offering affordable Airfares.

The inauguration of RCS UDAN Helicopter Operations at Guwahati Airport was done in the presence of Shri Maninder Singh, Addl. Chief Secretary, Govt. of Assam, Shri Kumar Padmapani Bora, Secretary Tourism, Govt. of Assam, Shri SanmukhJugani, Regional Executive Director, AAI, and Shri Sanjay Kumar, General Manager, Pawan Hans.

For booking online tickets of Helicopter, Passengers can book through the Pawan Hans Online portal www.booking.pawanhans.co.in or may visit Pawan Hans Ticketing Offices at respective Airports/ Heliports.