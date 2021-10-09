Paving the path for Antyodaya of COVID-19 Vaccination: Quantitative Restriction on Export of Syringes Put in Place

New Delhi : The Domestic Vaccine Manufacturers and Manufacturers of Syringes have played an important and critical role in the effective implementation of World’s largest COVID Vaccination Program in India. India has so far administered nearly 94 Crore Vaccine doses and is nearing 100 Crore doses administration mark. With firm political commitment to vaccinate India’s last citizen, fulfilling the philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’ espoused by Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, the Government has put in place a quantitative restriction on export of syringes to boost their domestic availability and uptake.

Syringes are vital to sustain the momentum of the program to vaccinate all eligible Citizens in shortest possible time. With a view to ensure adequate availability of the syringes, used to administer the vaccine, the Government of India has enacted this quantitative restriction on the export of following denominations of the syringes only: –

• 0.5 ml/ 1ml AD (auto – disable) syringes.

• 0.5 ml/1 ml/2 ml/3 ml disposable syringes.

• 1ml/2 ml/3 ml RUP (re-use prevention) syringes.

It is also clarified that it is not an Export ban on any kind/Type of Syringes, it is only quantitative restriction on the export of certain type of specified syringes, for limited duration of 3 months. Further, the syringes of denominations and types other than those mentioned above are not covered under Quantitative Restriction.