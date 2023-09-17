Patient carried by 108 ambulance crews for 5-km on a stretcher

Puri: A 108 ambulance was informed about an unidentified patient from Sauria village in Delang block of Puri district on 16th Sep. The man reportedly fell ill while working on the foeld. On receiving the information, 108 ambulance pilot, Sujit Kumar Das, EMT Amiya Maharishi and assistant Mutyunjay Jena immediately took a 108 ambulance from the Jatni community health centre and left for the patient’s village. But on the way to reach the patient, the condition of the road at Barabati Chowk was very bad, due to which the ambulance could not proceed further and stopped halfway. Then the ambulance crew walked to the patient’s village and with the help of locals, carried the patient on a stretcher for 5 km to the ambulance. After which the patient was brought by ambulance from there and admitted to Khurda district hospital. The ambulance crews have been highly praised for such humanity .