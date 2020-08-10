Patanjali, IRS (1986) assumes charge as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai

Mumbai: Senior Indian Revenue Service officer Shri. Patanjali has assumed charge as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai today, 10th August 2020. Prior to this, he was holding the post of Director General of Income Tax (Investigation Wing), Bengaluru for the state of Karnataka & Goa.

Shri Patanjali is one of the senior most officers of the department and had worked in Mumbai in an earlier stint from May 1997 to April 2007. He has also worked in Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru and Gwalior and has wide experience of different verticals in the Income Tax Department like Administration, Investigation, Assessment and TDS. He possesses a Masters Degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics.

Shri Patanjali is passionate about natural farming. He is the founder of ‘Vanya Organic’, a widely acclaimed food forest initiative also working extensively for the ‘Regenerative Farming’ for almost two decades as an ecological solution.

On his arrival and assuming charge as Pr. CCIT, Mumbai, Shri Patanjali was given a warm welcome by the officers and staff of Mumbai region.

