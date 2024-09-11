Patanjali announced as the Title Sponsor for Uttarakhand Premier League 2024

~ Supporting Uttarakhand’s cricketing spirit with a vision for fitness and well-being, Patanjali’s brand logo will be visible during the tournament ~

Dehradun : The Uttarakhand Premier League is proud to announce Patanjali as the Title Sponsor for its inaugural season. This exciting collaboration marks a significant moment for cricket in Uttarakhand, with Patanjali supporting the state’s premier cricket tournament, which will be held from 15th to 22nd September at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

Patanjali, a brand synonymous with health and wellness, has long been committed to promoting Indian culture and values, and their association with sports further strengthens their mission to inspire fitness and well-being across the country. Patanjali has been actively involved in promoting sports, having previously sponsored various events, including kabaddi tournaments and wrestling championships, making a lasting impact on the development of these sports.

Speaking about the association, Ram Bharat, Chief Managing Director, Patanjali said, “We are delighted to be the Title Sponsor for the Uttarakhand Premier League 2024. Cricket is a sport that unites the country, and it reflects the discipline and values we believe in at Patanjali. We see this association as an opportunity to support young and emerging talent in Uttarakhand and to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle through the medium of sports.”

Mahim Verma, Secretary of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to have Patanjali as our Title Sponsor for UPL 2024. Their support is a boost for all of us, and it reflects their commitment to the people of Uttarakhand and to the sport of cricket. Patanjali’s backing will undoubtedly give the tournament a major boost and help in developing future cricket stars from the region. We look forward to an exciting season ahead.”

The Uttarakhand Premier League 2024 promises to be a thrilling event, with top domestic and IPL talents competing for the title. The tournament will feature five men’s teams and three women’s teams, and fans are eagerly awaiting the high-octane cricket action. The matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, and FanCode, ensuring fans across the nation can enjoy the excitement.

In a special initiative, entry to all matches will be free of cost. The tournament on Sunday also announced that top Indian artist B Praak will be performing at the opening ceremony of the tournament on 15th September 2024.

Fans can register for tickets by logging onto PayTM Insider, where they can secure their spot to watch the games live. The link for registration is below –

https://insider.in/go/uttarakhand-premier-league-2024-25