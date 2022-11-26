PASSING OUT PARADE – AUTUMN TERM 2022 INDIAN NAVAL ACADEMY – 26 NOV 22

New Delhi : In a spectacular Passing out Parade (POP) held at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, on Saturday, 26 Nov 22, 252 trainees comprising Midshipmen of 103 Indian Naval Academy Course, cadets of 36 Naval Orientation Course (Regular), 36 Naval Orientation Course (Coast Guard), 36 Naval Orientation Course (Foreign), 32, 33 & 34 Naval Orientation Course (Extended) passed out with flying colours, marking the culmination of their ab-initio training. The passing out trainees comprises of 16 foreign cadets from 07 countries and 35 women trainees.

The Parade was reviewed by Air Marshal Balabhadra Radha Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) who awarded medals to meritorious Midshipmen and Cadets on completion of the Ceremonial Review. Vice Admiral Puneet K Bahl, Commandant, Indian Naval Academy was the Conducting Officer.

The ‘President’s Gold Medal’ for the Indian Naval Academy BTech Course was awarded to Midshipman Anivesh Singh Parihar. The other medal winners were as follows:

(a) CNS Silver medal for INAC B. Tech Course – Midshipman Manoj Kumar

(b) FOC-in-C South Bronze Medal for INAC B. Tech Course- Midshipman Vishwajeet Vijay Patil

(c) CNS Gold Medal for NOC (33 Ext) – Cadet Gaurav Rao

(d) FOC-in-C South Silver Medal for NOC (33Ext) – Cadet Raghav Sareen

(e) Commandant, INA Bronze Medal for NOC (33 Ext) – Cadet Aaron Ajith John

(f) CNS Gold Medal for NOC (Regular) – Cadet P Yasmitha N

(g) Commandant, INA Silver Medal for NOC (Regular)- Cadet KR Padmavathi

(h) Zamorin Trophy for Best All round women cadet – Cadet Yasmitha N

(j) CNS Gold Medal for NOC (34 Ext)- Cadet Harsh Ashok Sharma

(k) Commandant, INA Silver Medal for NOC (34 Ext)- Cadet Pavan Kumar Gandi

(l) Commandant, INA Bronze Medal for NOC (34 Ext) – Cadet Tejas Anup Srivastava

The successful trainees marched with their gleaming swords and rifles held in salute, past the Academy’s Quarterdeck, in Slow March, to the traditional notes of ‘Auld Lang Syne’ – the poignant farewell tune played by armed forces around the world when bidding adieu to colleagues and comrades, for their ‘Antim Pag’ or final step at the Indian Naval Academy.

Air Marshal Balabhadra Radha Krishna congratulated the trainees on parade for their impeccable turnout, smart drill and movements on parade. The Reviewing Officer emphasised on the core values of duty, honour and courage. The Reviewing Officer and other dignitaries shipped the stripes of passing out trainees and congratulated them for their successful completion of the rigorous training. These officers will proceed to various Naval ships and establishments to further consolidate their training in specialised fields.