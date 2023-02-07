Passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers reports growth in domestic sales in the year 2022 compared to 2021

The Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that as per the data received from SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) it has been observed that there has been a growth in domestic sales of passenger vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers & Two Wheelers in the year CY 2022 compared to CY 2021.
Data of Sales (number) in last two years:
|Year
|PVs
|CVs
|3Ws
|2Ws
|2021
|30,82,421
|6,77,116
|2,64,758
|1,45,33,815
|2022
|37,92,356
|9,33,116
|4,18,341
|1,56,07,991
Source: SIAM
Electric Vehicles sold in the market are all battery operated vehicles. “Battery Operated Vehicle” means a vehicle adapted for use upon roads and powered exclusively by an electric motor whose traction energy is supplied exclusively by traction battery installed in the vehicle.
The information regarding manufacture of electric vehicles is not maintained by the Ministry. The data regarding the number of electric vehicles sold in India {as per information from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, (MoRTH)}, is given below:
(Units in Number)
|Category
|Fuel Types
|Domestic Sales (MoRTH)
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|Passenger Vehicles (e-4W)
|EVs
|6,000
|5,000
|19,000
|Three Wheelers (e-3W)
|EVs
|14,000
|88,000
|1,78,000
|Two Wheelers (e-2W)
|EVs
|25,000
|41,000
|2,31,000
Several measures have been taken by Government of India to promote Electric vehicles. Ministry of Heavy Industries has launched 3 schemes for promotion of Electric vehicles in the country: –
- FAME Scheme – Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India): The Government notified Phase-II of FAME India Scheme for a period of five years commencing from 1st April, 2019 to 31st March, 2024 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crore. This phase focuses on supporting electrification of public and shared transportation and aims to support through incentives for purchasing Electric vehicles (2 wheelers, 3 wheelers, 4 wheelers and Electric Buses).
- PLI Scheme for the Auto and the Auto Component – With budgetary outlay of ₹25,938 crore, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto component was approved by Union Cabinet on 15th September, 2021 & notified on 23rd September, 2021. Total 85 applicants have been approved under this scheme. The Scheme provides incentive to Electric Vehicles and their components up to 18% of the eligible sales.
- PLI ACC– The Government has approved PLI Scheme for manufacturing of ACC in the country with a budgetary outlay of ₹18,100 crore. The scheme in centivises the establishment of Giga scale ACC manufacturing facilities in the country for 50 Giga Watt hour (GWh). These ACCs will be used in batteries which are aimed to promote the widespread adoption of EVs.