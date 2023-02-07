Passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers reports growth in domestic sales in the year 2022 compared to 2021

The Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that as per the data received from SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) it has been observed that there has been a growth in domestic sales of passenger vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers & Two Wheelers in the year CY 2022 compared to CY 2021.

Data of Sales (number) in last two years:

Year PVs CVs 3Ws 2Ws 2021 30,82,421 6,77,116 2,64,758 1,45,33,815 2022 37,92,356 9,33,116 4,18,341 1,56,07,991

Source: SIAM

Electric Vehicles sold in the market are all battery operated vehicles. “Battery Operated Vehicle” means a vehicle adapted for use upon roads and powered exclusively by an electric motor whose traction energy is supplied exclusively by traction battery installed in the vehicle.

The information regarding manufacture of electric vehicles is not maintained by the Ministry. The data regarding the number of electric vehicles sold in India {as per information from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, (MoRTH)}, is given below:

(Units in Number)

Category Fuel Types Domestic Sales (MoRTH) 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Passenger Vehicles (e-4W) EVs 6,000 5,000 19,000 Three Wheelers (e-3W) EVs 14,000 88,000 1,78,000 Two Wheelers (e-2W) EVs 25,000 41,000 2,31,000

Several measures have been taken by Government of India to promote Electric vehicles. Ministry of Heavy Industries has launched 3 schemes for promotion of Electric vehicles in the country: –