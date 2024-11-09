passenger train derailed in West Bengal, injuring more than 15 people

Kolkata: About 40 kilometers from Kolkata, on Saturday morning, three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed close to Howrah station. According to a statement from South Eastern Railway, no significant injuries or fatalities have been reported as of yet.

At Nalpur, the weekly special train heading to Secunderabad broke down. The Railways reported that at 5:31 p.m. today, November 9, 2024, two coaches and one parcel van of the 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Weekly Express derailed as it passed the Kharagpur Division’s Nalpur station.

According to officials, medical and accident relief trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur have arrived at the derailment site. In order to transport the stranded travelers to their destinations, buses have been organized. The restoration effort is underway, according to the South Eastern Railway.

The helpdesk numbers of Shalimar (6295531471), Santragachi (9831243655), Kharagpur (63764 – Railway), and Howrah (7595074714) stations are operational.