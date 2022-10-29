Partnership Summit of Kalpataru -Centre of Entrepreneurship (COE) Industry 4.0 held at RINL

New Delhi : The consortium of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) , Govt of India , Government of Andhra Pradesh and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) have created a Centre of Entrepreneurship-Kalpataru (COE-Kalpataru) on Industry 4.0 at RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant . The partnership summit was held to share information about RINL’s entrepreneurship centre on Friday at RINL.

The chief mentor of Kalpatru, Centre of Entrepreneurship (COE) Industry 4.0 Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, said that CoE at RINL will bring in several start-ups from across the country to work for the steel industry and other industries. He expressed confidence that the Kalpatru Centre of Entrepreneurship (COE) Industry 4.0 at RINL will be the hub for providing digital solutions to the Indian steel industry. Sri Atul Bhatt assured all possible assistance in nurturing the Centre of Entrepreneurship (COE) Industry 4.0 at RINL.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI, welcomed the partner industries and asked them to get associated with the COE and reap the benefits of early implementation of industry 4.0 in their organisations. He expressed confidence that the Kalpatru, Centre of Entrepreneurship (COE) Industry 4.0 at RINL, which is the 21st Centre of Entrepreneurship (COE), will provide solutions for various challenges being faced by the Indian industry. “The government’s objective is to support as many start-ups as possible across the country,” Shri Arvind Kumar added.

Shri. A.K. Saxena,Director (Operation) – RINL and member of Project Management Group-Kalpataru, welcomed the partner industries and invited them to visit the forged wheel plant of RINL at Re Bareli, where Industry 4.0 standards are already implemented.

Commodore Hemant Khatri, CMD, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Shri Girish Chandra Choukse, Business Unit head, NTPC-Simhadri, Shri Mohapatra, Director(Commercial), Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited, Shri SV Rambabu, Director(Finance), Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Shri CVD Ramprasad, Director, STPI and senior officials from RINL and other public sector undertakings participated.

A brief on the project Kalpataru was given by Dr. B. Suresh, Additional Director and OIC, STPI-Visakhapatnam.