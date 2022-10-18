National

Partial Eclipse of the Sun on 25th October, 2022, Tuesday 3 Kartika, 1944 Saka Era

New Delhi: A partial eclipse of the Sun will occur on October 25, 2022 (3 Kartika, 1944 Saka Era). In India the eclipse will begin before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most of the places. However, the same cannot be seen from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (name of few of such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.).

The ending of the eclipse will not be visible from India as the same will be in progress after sunset.

The obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be approximately between 40 and 50 percent at the time of maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country. In other parts of the country, the percentage coverage will be less than the above values.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the percentage coverage of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest eclipse will be around 44 percent and 24 percent respectively. The duration of eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 1 hr 13 min and 1 hr 19 min for both Delhi and Mumbai respectively. In Chennai and Kolkata, the duration of the eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 31 min and 12 min respectively.

The eclipse is visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Indian Ocean.

The next solar eclipse will be visible from India on August 2, 2027. It will be a total solar eclipse. From all parts of the country it will be seen as partial solar eclipse.

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all the three objects are aligned. A partial solar eclipse will occur when the lunar disk covers the solar disk partially.

Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness even when the Moon covers most portion of the Sun. Safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making projection of Sun’s image on a white board by telescope. 

A table relating to local circumstances of some places in India is appended separately for ready reference.

 

PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE, OCTOBER 25, 2022

 

LOCAL CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE PARTIAL PHASE RELATING TO CERTAIN PLACES IN INDIA

 

Places Partial Eclipse

Begins

(IST)

 Greatest

Eclipse

(IST)

 Obscuration

at the time of

Greatest

Eclipse

 Partial Eclipse

Ends

(IST)

 Sunset Time

(IST)

 Duration of the eclipse from the beginning and upto sunset time
  h        m h         m      h     m    h     m
Agartala 16   50.5 * * 16   51 0   00.5
Ahmedabad 16   38.5 17   37.1 33.6% * 18   06 1   27.5
Ajmer 16   32.0 17   32.9 40.3% * 17   55 1   23.0
Allahabad 16   40.6 * * 17   27 0   46.4
Amritsar 16   20.1 17   24.8 50.9% * 17   48 1   27.9
Bangalore 17   12.4 17   50.8 9.9% * 17   56 0   43.6
Bhagalpur 16   44.7 * * 17   07 0   22.3
Bhopal 16   42.4 17   38.2 32.1% * 17   47 1   04.6
Bhubaneswar 16   56.7 * * 17   16 0   19.3
Cannanore 17   14.4 17   51.7 8.7% * 18   06 0   51.6
Chandigarh 16   23.5 17   26.5 49.1% * 17   38 1   14.5
Chennai 17   14.5 * * 17   45 0   30.5
Cochin 17   22.7 17   53.7 5.1% * 18   04 0   41.3
Cooch Behar 16   43.6 * * 16   56 0   12.4
Cuttack 16   56.2 * * 17   16 0   19.8
Darjeeling 16   41.2 * * 17   00 0   18.8
Dehradun 16   26.1 17   28.0 47.0% * 17   37 1   10.9
Delhi 16   29.3 17   30.5 43.8% * 17   42 1   12.7
Dwarka 16   36.5 17   36.6 33.1% * 18   21 1   44.5
Gandhinagar 16   38.1 17   36.9 33.9% * 18   06 1   27.9
Gangtok 16   40.7 * * 16   58 0   17.3
Guwahati 16   45.2 * * 16   47 0   01.8
Gaya 16   44.6 * * 17   15 0   30.4
Haridwar 16   25.7 17   27.7 47.4% * 17   36 1   10.3
Hazaribagh 16   46.8 * * 17   14 0   27.2
Hubli 17   00.5 17   47.1 17.1% * 18   02 1   01.5
Hyderabad 16   59.1 17   45.9 18.7% * 17   48 0   48.9
Jaipur 16   32.2 17   32.7 40.6% * 17   50 1   17.8
Jalandhar 16   20.3 17   24.6 51.3% * 17   43 1   22.7
Jammu 16   17.7 17   23.1 52.9% * 17   47 1   29.3
Kanyakumari 17   32.8 17   55.6 2.1% * 18   00 0   27.2
Kavalur 17   14.0 * * 17   49 0   35.0
Kavaratti 17   15.7 17   52.3 7.8% * 18   16 1   00.3
Kolhapur 16   57.5 17   46.1 18.9% * 18   06 1   08.5
Kolkata 16   52.3 * * 17   04 0   11.7
Koraput 16   58.5 * * 17   30 0   31.5
Kozikode 17   17.0 17   52.4 7.5% * 18   05 0   48.0
Kurnool 17   03.6 17   47.8 15.4% * 17   51 0   47.4
Lucknow 16   36.6 * * 17   29 0   52.4
Madurai 17   24.6 17   53.9 4.4% * 17   56 0   31.4
Mangalore 17   10.2 17   50.5 10.9% * 18   07 0   56.8

 

“*” indicates phenomenon will not occur in that place.

 

