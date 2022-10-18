Partial Eclipse of the Sun on 25th October, 2022, Tuesday 3 Kartika, 1944 Saka Era

New Delhi: A partial eclipse of the Sun will occur on October 25, 2022 (3 Kartika, 1944 Saka Era). In India the eclipse will begin before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most of the places. However, the same cannot be seen from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (name of few of such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.).
The ending of the eclipse will not be visible from India as the same will be in progress after sunset.
The obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be approximately between 40 and 50 percent at the time of maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country. In other parts of the country, the percentage coverage will be less than the above values.
In Delhi and Mumbai, the percentage coverage of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest eclipse will be around 44 percent and 24 percent respectively. The duration of eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 1 hr 13 min and 1 hr 19 min for both Delhi and Mumbai respectively. In Chennai and Kolkata, the duration of the eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 31 min and 12 min respectively.
The eclipse is visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Indian Ocean.
The next solar eclipse will be visible from India on August 2, 2027. It will be a total solar eclipse. From all parts of the country it will be seen as partial solar eclipse.
A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all the three objects are aligned. A partial solar eclipse will occur when the lunar disk covers the solar disk partially.
Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness even when the Moon covers most portion of the Sun. Safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making projection of Sun’s image on a white board by telescope.
A table relating to local circumstances of some places in India is appended separately for ready reference.
PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE, OCTOBER 25, 2022
LOCAL CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE PARTIAL PHASE RELATING TO CERTAIN PLACES IN INDIA
|Places
|Partial Eclipse
Begins
(IST)
|Greatest
Eclipse
(IST)
|Obscuration
at the time of
Greatest
Eclipse
|Partial Eclipse
Ends
(IST)
|Sunset Time
(IST)
|Duration of the eclipse from the beginning and upto sunset time
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|Agartala
|16 50.5
|*
|—
|*
|16 51
|0 00.5
|Ahmedabad
|16 38.5
|17 37.1
|33.6%
|*
|18 06
|1 27.5
|Ajmer
|16 32.0
|17 32.9
|40.3%
|*
|17 55
|1 23.0
|Allahabad
|16 40.6
|*
|—
|*
|17 27
|0 46.4
|Amritsar
|16 20.1
|17 24.8
|50.9%
|*
|17 48
|1 27.9
|Bangalore
|17 12.4
|17 50.8
|9.9%
|*
|17 56
|0 43.6
|Bhagalpur
|16 44.7
|*
|—
|*
|17 07
|0 22.3
|Bhopal
|16 42.4
|17 38.2
|32.1%
|*
|17 47
|1 04.6
|Bhubaneswar
|16 56.7
|*
|—
|*
|17 16
|0 19.3
|Cannanore
|17 14.4
|17 51.7
|8.7%
|*
|18 06
|0 51.6
|Chandigarh
|16 23.5
|17 26.5
|49.1%
|*
|17 38
|1 14.5
|Chennai
|17 14.5
|*
|—
|*
|17 45
|0 30.5
|Cochin
|17 22.7
|17 53.7
|5.1%
|*
|18 04
|0 41.3
|Cooch Behar
|16 43.6
|*
|—
|*
|16 56
|0 12.4
|Cuttack
|16 56.2
|*
|—
|*
|17 16
|0 19.8
|Darjeeling
|16 41.2
|*
|—
|*
|17 00
|0 18.8
|Dehradun
|16 26.1
|17 28.0
|47.0%
|*
|17 37
|1 10.9
|Delhi
|16 29.3
|17 30.5
|43.8%
|*
|17 42
|1 12.7
|Dwarka
|16 36.5
|17 36.6
|33.1%
|*
|18 21
|1 44.5
|Gandhinagar
|16 38.1
|17 36.9
|33.9%
|*
|18 06
|1 27.9
|Gangtok
|16 40.7
|*
|—
|*
|16 58
|0 17.3
|Guwahati
|16 45.2
|*
|—
|*
|16 47
|0 01.8
|Gaya
|16 44.6
|*
|—
|*
|17 15
|0 30.4
|Haridwar
|16 25.7
|17 27.7
|47.4%
|*
|17 36
|1 10.3
|Hazaribagh
|16 46.8
|*
|—
|*
|17 14
|0 27.2
|Hubli
|17 00.5
|17 47.1
|17.1%
|*
|18 02
|1 01.5
|Hyderabad
|16 59.1
|17 45.9
|18.7%
|*
|17 48
|0 48.9
|Jaipur
|16 32.2
|17 32.7
|40.6%
|*
|17 50
|1 17.8
|Jalandhar
|16 20.3
|17 24.6
|51.3%
|*
|17 43
|1 22.7
|Jammu
|16 17.7
|17 23.1
|52.9%
|*
|17 47
|1 29.3
|Kanyakumari
|17 32.8
|17 55.6
|2.1%
|*
|18 00
|0 27.2
|Kavalur
|17 14.0
|*
|—
|*
|17 49
|0 35.0
|Kavaratti
|17 15.7
|17 52.3
|7.8%
|*
|18 16
|1 00.3
|Kolhapur
|16 57.5
|17 46.1
|18.9%
|*
|18 06
|1 08.5
|Kolkata
|16 52.3
|*
|—
|*
|17 04
|0 11.7
|Koraput
|16 58.5
|*
|—
|*
|17 30
|0 31.5
|Kozikode
|17 17.0
|17 52.4
|7.5%
|*
|18 05
|0 48.0
|Kurnool
|17 03.6
|17 47.8
|15.4%
|*
|17 51
|0 47.4
|Lucknow
|16 36.6
|*
|—
|*
|17 29
|0 52.4
|Madurai
|17 24.6
|17 53.9
|4.4%
|*
|17 56
|0 31.4
|Mangalore
|17 10.2
|17 50.5
|10.9%
|*
|18 07
|0 56.8
“*” indicates phenomenon will not occur in that place.
