Partha Pratim Sengupta takes charge as MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank

Kolkata, November 03, 2024: Bandhan Bank, one of the leading universal banks in India, announced that Mr. Partha Pratim Sengupta has taken charge as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, effective November 1, 2024. A result-oriented leader, Mr. Sengupta has successfully led large businesses with a proven expertise in various domains including business, credit, and technology. Mr. Ratan Kumar Kesh, who was presiding as the interim MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank since July 10, 2024, will resume his role as the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, with the joining of Mr. Sengupta.

Mr. Partha Pratim Sengupta, a seasoned banking professional with nearly 40 years of experience, has led large-scale operations across diverse geographies. From 2020 to 2022, he was the MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, where he successfully transformed the business across various verticals. He has spent over three decades in key roles at the State Bank of India, including being the DMD & Chief Credit Officer. He has also held Non-Executive Director roles with entities like YES Bank, ARCIL, Universal Sompo, and Unity Small Finance Bank.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Anup Kumar Sinha, Chairman, Bandhan Bank, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Partha Pratim Sengupta as the Managing Director & CEO of Bandhan Bank. His proven track record in the industry will be instrumental in steering Bandhan Bank into its next phase of growth—Bandhan 2.0. His expertise will guide the Bank in strengthening its market position across the country and truly be a Bank for all.”

Mr. Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank, said, “I am honoured to join the Bandhan Bank family. My focus will be on advancing customer-centric solutions, strengthening the business, and fostering innovation to make financial services inclusive and sustainable. The team at Bandhan Bank has done a stellar job over the years and I look forward to working with them to drive growth and deliver value for all stakeholders.”