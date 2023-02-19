Parshottam Rupala launches Sagar Parikrama Phase-III from Hazira Port in Gujarat

Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, starts the Sagar Parikrama Phase-III from Hazira Port, Gujarat, and proceeds towards the coastal line of Maharashtra at Satpati, Vasai, Versova, and Parikrama will end at Sasson Dock, Mumbai.

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, and National Fisheries Development Board, along with the Department of Fisheries, Government of Gujarat, Commissioner of Fisheries, Government of Maharashtra, Indian Coast Guard, Fishery Survey of India, Gujarat Maritime Board, and fishermen representatives, takes part in the event. Shri Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Fisheries, Government of India; and senior officials of the Department of Fisheries, Govt of India, National Fisheries Development Board, Fishery Survey of India, and Indian Coast Guard grace the occasion. The journey is accompanied by the State Fisheries officials, Fishermen representatives, Fish-Farmers, entrepreneurs, stakeholders, professionals, officials, and Scientists from across the nation.

The main objectives of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ are (i) to facilitate interaction with fishermen, coastal communities and stakeholders so as to disseminate information of various fisheries related schemes and programs being implemented by the Government; (ii) demonstrating solidarity with all fisher folk, fish farmers and concerned stakeholder as a spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat; (iii) to promote responsible fisheries with focus on sustainable balance between the utilization of marine fisheries resources for food security of nation and livelihoods of coastal fisher communities and (iv) protection of marine ecosystems.

Phase I Programme of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ was organized in Gujarat, started on 5th March, 2022 from Mandvi and ended on 6th March 2022 at Porbandar, Gujarat. Phase II The voyage Sagar Parikrama as Phase –II programme started on 22nd September 2022 from Mangrol to Veraval and ended at Mul Dwaraka, on 23rd September 2022 from Mul Dwaraka to Madhwad. Phase III Program of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ starts from today i.e., 19th Feb 2023 from Surat, Gujarat, and ends on 21st Feb 2023 at Sasson Dock, Mumbai.

The journey of Sagar Parikrama focuses on the sustainable balance between the utilization of marine fisheries resources for the food security of the nation and livelihoods of coastal fisher communities and the protection of marine ecosystems, to bridge the gaps of fisher communities, and their expectations, development of fishing villages, upgradation and creation of infrastructure such as fishing harbours & landing centers to ensure sustainable and responsible development through an ecosystem approach.

Sagar Parikrama program is celebrated in all coastal States/UTs through a pre-decided sea route down right from Gujarat, Diu, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep Islands to have interaction program with fishermen, fisher communities and stakeholders in these locations to know the problems of Coastal Fisher folk. To improve the quality of life and economic well-being of fishers and fishermen in rural areas and to create more livelihood opportunities, a holistic approach has been adopted.

Today’s press conference is being held on Sagar Parikrama Phase- III under the chairmanship of Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairy in the auspicious presence of Shri Veljibhai Masani, Fishermen Leader, Shri Bharatbhai Pandy, Ex MLA and officers from control and state Government. Dr. C. Suvarna Chief Executive, NFDB, Shri. Sagar Mehra, JS, Department of Fisheries, Government of India, Shri. Nitin Sangwan, IAS, Director, Government of Gujarat are also present at the event.

The following work is highlighted in the meeting: i) Gujarat is the leading state in marine fish production, sharing 16.67 per cent of the country’s total marine fish productions. ii) Maharashtra state is sixth position in Marine fish production in India which contributes to 4.33 lakh tonnes. iii) Marine capture fisheries in India account for 3.71 million tonnes during 2021, and it is well understood that the marine capture fisheries of our country are vulnerable. The initiation of programs like Sagar Parikrama facilitates the interaction with the fishers along the coast, thus promoting sustainable and responsible fishing with due importance to the small-scale fishers and their interests. iv) The DoF is making concerted efforts to increase the coverage of a large number of fishers and fish farmers for providing KCC facilities, including organizing special drives from time-to-time, organizing sensitization programmes, mass and individual extension activities such as distribution of pamphlets, conducting of awareness campaign in vernacular languages, newspaper articles, advertisement, etc.

Sagar Parikrama is a program that reflects the far-reaching policy strategy of the government leading to the direct interaction with fishers and fish farmers to understand the issues of coastal areas and problems related to fishermen. Phase I&II have brought initiation of Artificial Reefs and Sea Ranching, among many other innumerable benefits.