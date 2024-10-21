Parliamentary Panel on Welfare of SCs and STs Visits KIIT and KISS

Bhubaneswar : The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (2024-25), led by Dr. Faggan Singh Kulaste, paid a study visit to KIIT and KISS on Sunday. The committee members toured various campuses of KIIT University and inspected multiple departments at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).

Addressing a gathering of 40,000 students at KISS, Dr. Kulaste remarked, “I have visited numerous institutions across India and abroad, but I have never seen anything like KISS. The energy and skills displayed by the students here are truly inspiring for others. It is a monumental task to educate so many children in one place while also nurturing their talents.”

He praised the institute’s efforts to enable tribal students to preserve their culture and traditions while excelling academically and in sports. “KISS is a wonder and a model institution for India. Other states should replicate this model, and the Parliamentary Committee will work towards implementing the KISS model nationwide,” Dr. Kulaste added.

Another committee member, MP Pratima Mondal, expressed her admiration, saying, “I am deeply impressed by the visit to KISS. Education is the only path to social and national development, and KISS sets an example in promoting the education and overall development of tribal communities. Visiting this institute felt like a divine experience, as I saw Lord Jagannath in the faces of these children.”

During the program, the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta, delivered the welcome address, while the Vice-Chancellor of KISS University, Prof Deepak Kumar Behera, proposed the vote of thanks.