Parliamentarians Honor Legacy of Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla paid floral tributes to Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das at his portrait in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on his Birth Anniversary, today.

Members of Parliament, senior Officers of Lok Sabha Secretariat and Rajya Sabha Secretariat and other dignitaries also paid tributes to Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das on this occasion.

A booklet containing the profile of Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, brought out in Hindi and English by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, was presented to the dignitaries who attended the function.

The portrait of Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das was unveiled by the then President of India, Dr.Rajendra Prasad, in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on 12 September, 1958.