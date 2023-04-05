Parliament adjourned over protest against Adani group issue and Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remark

The Adani group issue and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks continued to mar the proceedings today in both Houses of Parliament on the 14th consecutive day of the second leg of the Budget Session. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day following the ruckus.

In Lok Sabha, when the House reassembled at 2 PM after the first adjournment, members from Congress, DMK and others trooped into the well raising their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani Group issue. Members from TMC, JD(U), NCP and others were on their feet. Amid the din, the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023 was introduced in the House. The Presiding Officer urged the protesting members to allow the House to function, but they continued with their sloganeering leading to the adjournment of the House for the day. Earlier, in the morning, the House witnessed a protest by opposition party members on the same issue forcing the adjournment of the House till 2 PM.

In Rajya Sabha, when the House reassembled at 2 PM after the first adjournment, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani group issue. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal accused Congress of undermining the country’s institutions. Without naming Mr. Gandhi, he said, the Congress leader had defamed the country’s institutions. On a point of order raised by Mr. Kharge earlier on Mr. Goyal’s comments over Congress leader while referring to his remarks on Indian democracy, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar gave a ruling on it. He declined the point of order saying that he is of the firm view that there can be no issue or individual beyond the purview of discussion in Rajya Sabha. Congress members were in the well while other Opposition party members including from DMK and BRS were on their feet. Treasury bench members also raised slogans demanding Rahul Gandhi’s apology. Amid pandemonium, the Chairman adjourned the House for the day. In the morning, when the House met for the day, Congress MPs raised their demand to constitute the JPC. Opposition parties including AAP, Left, DMK, TMC and others were on their feet. Later, members of AAP and Congress trooped into the well. Treasury bench members started sloganeering against Mr. Gandhi seeking his apology. Amid the din, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the house till 2 PM.