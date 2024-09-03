Parle Agro launches SMOODH Lassi, pioneering a new era in the Indian Lassi Market  

~Stands out as the only national lassi brand available in PET packaging priced at Rs. 20~

~Launch supported by a high decibel campaign featuring brand ambassador, Varun Dhawan aptly displaying the ‘Ohhh sooo Smoodh’ energy~

New Delhi: Parle Agro, known for driving innovation in the Indian beverage market, launches SMOODH Lassi, a fresh addition to its growing dairy portfolio that is set to redefine the Indian dairy category once again. Building on the success of SMOODH flavoured milk, the new offering reflects Parle Agro’s commitment to disrupting market norms with innovative, high-quality, and affordable products that unlock the full potential of its category, leading to extraordinary growth. This exciting launch is backed by an extensive multi-channel campaign, the largest ever in the lassi category, featuring brand ambassador, Varun Dhawan.

With SMOODH Lassi, Parle Agro takes lassi to new heights of delight and indulgence. With 50% dahi content, this lassi is wonderfully thick and creamy, delivering a delicious, smooth, and satisfying drinking experience with every sip. SMOODH Lassi offers the classic lassi taste, gently infused with a delicate hint of rose creating a flavour that is both refreshing and comforting. It’s the perfect beverage for relaxing moments – whether it’s a quick snack, a family gathering, serving guests or simply a refreshing pick-me up.

Making SMOODH Lassi even more unique is its packaging. Parle Agro is the sole national player offering lassi in cutting-edge aseptic PET packaging at a competitive price of Rs. 20 for 180 ml. This innovative packaging ensures the lassi is free from trans fats and preservatives, with a remarkable six-month shelf life, perfectly aligning with Parle Agro’s commitment to wholesome, quality, and guilt-free indulgence. Its vibrant, trendy design is eye-catchy and appealing, making it stand out in a crowded market. Additionally, its youthful look and convenient size make it ideal for on-the-go consumption.

Parle Agro kicks off its dynamic 360-degree campaign for SMOODH Lassi with a TVC created by &Walsh. Featuring the charismatic Varun Dhawan in a dual role, the ad seamlessly aligns with the brand’s young and vibrant image. Dhawan’s portrayal of both a customer seeking the ultimate lassi experience and a shopkeeper delivering it highlights SMOODH Lassi’s superior quality and irresistible taste. This approach emphasizes SMOODH Lassi’s creamy texture, delightful flavour, and refreshing qualities, positioning it as a charming, wholesome beverage that brings good vibes to any moment. The campaign effectively captures the ‘Ohhh sooo Smoodh’ essence, showcasing SMOODH Lassi as the top choice for creamy indulgence and joyful refreshment.

Commenting on the launch of SMOODH Lassi, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director, Parle Agro, said, “Lassi is a beverage rooted in the Indian culture, with significant market potential. SMOODH Lassi is our innovative take on this classic beverage, offering a premium, creamier, and richer product that seamlessly blends tradition with modernity. We’ve carefully crafted SMOODH Lassi to exceed consumer expectations, focusing on quality, taste, and nutritional value. Our campaign with Varun Dhawan, is designed to resonate with consumers, positioning SMOODH Lassi as a standout choice in the crowded lassi market. With this approach, we aim to elevate the product’s visibility and strengthen our leadership in beverage innovation.”

The introduction of SMOODH Lassi is a strategic move by Parle Agro to capitalize on substantial and largely unorganized INR 3000 crore+ loose lassi market in India, with the goal of elevating industry standards of this beverage segment. While the unpackaged lassi category is vast, the packaged segment lacks a defining national presence. Parle Agro seeks to leverage its leadership in the industry to shape and lead the development of the “Lassi Category” in India with SMOODH Lassi.

Sharing more details on their corporate strategy, Ms. Chauhan added, “Our strategy has always centered on diversifying our portfolio to anticipate consumer preferences and set market trends. The launch of SMOODH Lassi in innovative packaging reflects our commitment to delivering pioneering products that cater to today’s evolving consumer needs.”

SMOODH Lassi is available nationwide, ensuring easy access for both urban and rural consumers. The launch is supported by an extensive marketing campaign across multiple mediums. The TVC will air on national and regional channels, with additional aggressive activations planned on digital platforms, out-of-home (OOH) advertising, and social media, all aimed at maximizing reach and consumer engagement across the country. SMOODH Lassi’s visibility will be further enhanced through strategic integrations into the storylines of popular GEC shows, viewed and loved by millions.